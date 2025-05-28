Mizzou Alumni Darius Robinson Expecting 'Huge Year 2 Jump' with Cardinals
New doors kept opening for Darius Robinson in the spring of 2024.
After leading the Missouri Tigers with 8.5 sacks in a 2023 season that ended with a win in the Cotton Bowl, the defensive end and tackle shot up draft boards in February and March. An impressive performance at the Senior Bowl firmly put Robinson in conversation to be a first-round selection in the NFL draft.
That speculation turned into reality in April of that year in his hometown of Detroit, with the Arizona Cardinals selecting Robinson with the No. 27 overall pick of that year's draft.
But, once that dream was realized, unexpected blows kept coming for Robinson.
In August, he was carted off the training camp field with a calf injury that put him on injured reserve through late November. In October, Robinson's mother passed away.
"I carry you with me every day," Robinson said of his mother in an Instagram post. "This feels like the worst nightmare. Every moment without you is so hard; I’d trade places with you in a heartbeat just to experience these blessings we prayed for, and to share them with you."
The passing of his mother, coupled with the calf injury added unexpected, heavy challenges for Robinson in the first year of his dream.
He eventually recovered from the injury, appearing in Arizona's final six games of the season.
"Last year was like the hardest year of my life," Robinson said in a press conference Wednesday. "But then it was the best year of my life in the same year. So I defenintely felt the lowest, but I also felt the highest, and I know what it takes; a lot of hard work."
Over this offseason, Robinson spent some time to slow down and reflect on what's changed off the field, and where he wants to change on it.
"Trying to get closure with everything with my mom," Robinson said of what his focus has been this offseason. "but also thinking about the season, and just replaying like I only played six games, but just constantly rethinking about those six games."
While Robinson was busy thinking over his performances, the Cardinals were adding more competition to the defensive line. Arizona used their first and third-round selections on defensive tackle, and signed defensive end Josh Sweat and Calais Campbell.
The path to playing time at either spot on the defensive line is more crowded for Robinson, but he's relishing the opportunity, leaning back to a value he learned during his time with Missouri.
"At Mizzou, our No. 1 value was always compete," Robinson said. "It's the same thing in the NFL, always compete. I'm excited we brought in our new guys. It just makes your tape, gotta be even more hotter."
This mindset certainly helped Robinson establish himself at Missouri. He entered the program as a three-star prospect and ended his career as a First-team All-SEC defender in 2023 after starting in each of the last three years of his collegiate career.
The Cardinal's organized team activities began this week, but Robinson has honed in on his game since the beginning of the offseason. He's consistently worked with wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., the Cardinals' other first-round pick in 2024, often entering the team's facility at 7 or 8 a.m. and not leaving until midnight or later.
"Just buying into it and realizing every day, I've got 24 hours and what am I gonna do to make the most out of it." Robinson said. "I feel like I got a lot to prove this year."
Because of the work he's put in, Robinson expects his jump from Year 1 to Year 2 to be "huge."
After going through the personal and injury turmoil Robinson went through last season, he knows he's capable of whatever obstacles may come the rest of his career.
"At my lowest, I kept showing up each day," Robinson said. "I kept fighting in the pursuit of my dreams. And I realized, it can't get worse than that.
Just keep putting one foot in front of another."