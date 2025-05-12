Mizzou Alumni Harrison Mevis has Perfect Day in UFL; The Buzz, Monday, May 12, 2025
Thicker distances were no problem for the 'Thiccer Kicker' Sunday in the United Football League. The former Missouri Tiger made all three of his kicks for the Birmingham Stallions in Week 7.
Mevis made kicks from 20, 41 and 52 to help the Stallions to a 33-25 victory over the Houston Roughnecks. Mevis, known for clutch long-distance makes in his time at Missouri, had another one in his make from 52 to set up a wild comeback for Birmingham.
Mevis' last kick brought the Stallions within less than a touchdown. After a defensive stop, the Stallions scored a touchdown to take a 27-25 lead. After Mevis kicked the ball back to Houston, the Stallions forced and recovered a fumble that set up the game-winning rushing touchdown.
Mevis has been nearly perfect this season, making all but one of his 16 attempts thus far. He's second in the league for points by a kicker, only three behind St. Louis' Rodrigo Blankenship.
Sunday's Mizzou Results
Baseball won 10-1 to sweep the series at Texas A&M - RECAP
Monday's Mizzou Schedule
No events scheduled.
Did you notice?
- The Chicago Bears might look to utilize former Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden as a punt returner in the upcoming season.
- Former Missouri guard Tamar Bates impressed ESPN NBA Draft analyst Jonathan Givony. Bates received a invite to the NBA Draft Combine Sunday evening.
Countdown to Mizzou's 2025 Football Season Opener:
108 days.
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
"When Nevada, Las Vegas in my own hometown didn't recruit me, I wrote to the coach at San Francisco. They were in the same league then, and I wanted to show Las Vegas it had made a mistake. But then I didn't hear from San Francisco. I was glad to get a chance to come to Missouri so I could play against Oklahoma and Oklahoma State. I played junior-college ball in that state, but they weren't interested in me, either."- Willie Smith