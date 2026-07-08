Mizzou Alums Drew Lock, Andy Hill to be Inducted into Mizzou Athletics Hall of Fame

It's been quite the big day for former Missouri quarterbacks. Hours after Chase Daniel officially announced he'd be joining "SEC Nation" and more ESPN programs for the upcoming season, Mizzou Athletics revealed fellow former Tiger Drew Lock was elected for the Mizzou Athletics Hall of Fame class of 2026.

Former longtime Missouri special teams coach Andy Hill was simaltaneously elected alongside Lock. The pair wrote each other letters of congratulations, which was posted in a video on the Mizzou Athletics X account.

From Hill, to Lock: "I still remember the night you announced to the world you were coming to be a Mizzou Tiger. We were getting a great quarterback, but you were also carrying on a legacy. Following in your dad's footsteps said everything about who you were and what this place meant to you. From that moment on, you went to work. I watched you grow every day, as a competitor, as a leader, and eventually into one of the best quarterbacks this program has ever seen. You won a lot of games and broke all kinds of records, but I'm most proud of the man you've become. The way you've carried yourself in the NFL, the way you built your life as a husband and a father, I know your dad would be incredibly proud of you, and I am too. So, it's with incredible pride that I get to share with you, you've been officially elected to the University of Missouri Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2026."

From Lock, to Hill: "Coach Hill, when I think about my experience at Mizzou, that journey started with you and our relationship. You're the one who believed in me early, came to lee's summit, gave me the opportunity to be a Tiger, just like my dad and grandpa before me. So much of what we accomplished at Mizzou during our four years has your fingerprints all over it, and I'm just one of a long list of Tigers who can say the same thing, especially from the Kansas City area. You've given so much to this program as a player, as a coach and as someone who truly cares about Mizzou. You're the very definition of a true son. That's why it means so much for me to share with you today: you've officially been elected into the University of Missouri Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2026."

Lock spent four seasons at Missouri, totaling 12,193 passing yards and passing 99 touchdowns with the Tigers. He set a single-season Missouri record with 44 touchdown passes in the 2017 season, which also led the nation at set a then-SEC record. Lock was a team captain in each of his final three seasons with the program. He was selected in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos, and has since spent time with the Seahawks and Giants, winning the Super Bowl with the Seahawks in 2026. His father, Andy, and grandfather, Jerry, also played football for Missouri.

Hill was a member of Missouri's coaching staff for 24 total seasons, the second-longest tenure of any assistant coach in program history. He served as an associate head coach, special teams coordinator, wide receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator. Hill also played at Missouri from 1980-84, and eventually joined the Kansas City Chiefs' staff as an assistant special teams coach before retiring after the 2024 season.

Hill and Lock join Nick Bolton, Ashley Fleming, Daniel Lewis and Nikki Webber as current electees of the 2026 class.

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