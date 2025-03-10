Mizzou ‘Anxious’ for 2 Defenders to Return from Injury in 2025
Missouri football was dealt a blow during fall camp of 2024, and received another early in the season.
The Tigers lost edge Darris Smith to a knee injury on Aug. 13, and then inside linebacker Khalil Jacobs injured his arm two months later.
“Both of those guys have unique skill sets that we missed last year,” Missouri defensive coordinator Corey Batoon said in a spring press conference. “Anxious to see what that looks like in this year's DNA.”
Smith transferred to Missouri from Georgia in the 2024 offseason. At Georgia, he appeared in 16 games over two years, and he was searching for a bigger role at Missouri. He and defensive end Zion Young were competing for the starting job before Smith’s injury took him out of the running.
Now, Smith is participating in spring practices and looking to make his debut as a Tiger in 2025. He has to prove himself first, which is what Missouri’s coaches are looking to see.
Head coach Eli Drinkwitz is eager to see what Smith can do, but he is also treating the situation with caution.
"Everything's on track, but we limit the contact that he can have,” Drinkwitz said of Smith in a press conference to open spring practices. “He's doing all the non-contact stuff that he can, but we just don't wanna put him in a negative situation.”
Part of the reason Drinkwitz is exercising caution is because he is well aware of Smith’s potential.
“We know how physical and talented he is,” Drinkwitz said. “Now it's just about getting him back, acclimated and excited about what he's gonna contribute.”
Like Smith, Jacobs is also looking to return in the fall. The then-junior had his season cut short in Week 7 when the Tigers took on UMass.
Up until the arm injury, Jacobs was playing well. He had logged the second highest number of sacks on the team with two over the first six weeks. Additionally, he was a big part of the third-down package.
"It was tough to see him go down,” Batoon said of Jacobs’ injury.
Jacobs transferred to Missouri from South Alabama, following Batoon’s path. The linebacker will use his final year of eligibility to play in Batoon’s unit, hopefully for an entire season.
The health of both Smith and Jacobs will continue to be monitored throughout spring practices.