Mizzou at Mississippi State Official Availability Report

The full injury updates for the Missouri Tigers' Week 13 game at Mississippi State.

Joey Van Zummeren

Sep 14, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Mookie Cooper (5) catches a pass against the Boston College Eagles during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Mookie Cooper (5) catches a pass against the Boston College Eagles during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The Missouri Tigers will look to bounce back from a 34-30 loss at South Carolina in Week 12, travelling for the final time in the 2024 regular season to face off against Mississippi State.

Missouri starting quarterback Brady Cook made his return from injury in the Tigers' loss to South Carolina, completing 21 of his 31 pass attempts for 237 yards a touchdown and an interception. He had missed Missouri's game the week prior against Oklahoma, dealing with an ankle and wrist injury.

Cook seemingly will be available for the rest of Missouri's season as he is listed with a promising designation in the initial availability report for the game.

But Missouri is still waiting on wide receiver Mookie Cooper to return to full health. Cooper has missed Missouri's past three games. Prior to suffering an unknown injury, Cooper racked up 235 yards on 12 receptions.

This post will be updated throughout the week with new updates to the availability report on Thursday and Friday.

Initial Availability Report

Missouri Availability Report

Missouri players who are listed as out due to previously reported season-ending injuries are not included in this post.

• WR Mookie Cooper – Out
• QB Brady Cook - Probable
• S Tre'Vez Johnson - Probable

Mississippi State Availability Report

All injuries for Mississsippi State have been previously reported.

QB Blake Shapen - Out
CB Traveon Wright - Out
WR Creed Whittemore - Out
WR Trent Hudson - Out
DL Kedrick Bingley-Jones - Out
RB Keyvone Lee - Out
DL Kalvin Dinkins - Out
OL Canon Boone - Out

