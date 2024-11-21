Mizzou at Mississippi State Official Availability Report
The Missouri Tigers will look to bounce back from a 34-30 loss at South Carolina in Week 12, travelling for the final time in the 2024 regular season to face off against Mississippi State.
Missouri starting quarterback Brady Cook made his return from injury in the Tigers' loss to South Carolina, completing 21 of his 31 pass attempts for 237 yards a touchdown and an interception. He had missed Missouri's game the week prior against Oklahoma, dealing with an ankle and wrist injury.
Cook seemingly will be available for the rest of Missouri's season as he is listed with a promising designation in the initial availability report for the game.
But Missouri is still waiting on wide receiver Mookie Cooper to return to full health. Cooper has missed Missouri's past three games. Prior to suffering an unknown injury, Cooper racked up 235 yards on 12 receptions.
This post will be updated throughout the week with new updates to the availability report on Thursday and Friday.
Initial Availability Report
Missouri Availability Report
Missouri players who are listed as out due to previously reported season-ending injuries are not included in this post.
• WR Mookie Cooper – Out
• QB Brady Cook - Probable
• S Tre'Vez Johnson - Probable
Mississippi State Availability Report
All injuries for Mississsippi State have been previously reported.
QB Blake Shapen - Out
CB Traveon Wright - Out
WR Creed Whittemore - Out
WR Trent Hudson - Out
DL Kedrick Bingley-Jones - Out
RB Keyvone Lee - Out
DL Kalvin Dinkins - Out
OL Canon Boone - Out