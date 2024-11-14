Mizzou at South Carolina Availability Report: Brady Cook's Status Revealed
The No.23-ranked Missouri Tigers have had their fair share of injuries to battle through October, and they're already beginning to pile up in November too.
Starting center Connor Tollison was announced to have suffered a season-ending injury against Oklahoma. It will be veteran Drake Heismeyer taking over for the three-year starter.
The offense side has been dealing with other important lingering injuries, including those to quarterback Brady Cook, running back Nate Noel and wide receiver Mookie Cooper.
Health will be key for Missouri in what will likely be its final ranked matchup of the season at No. 21 South Carolina. Here's where the Tigers stand with injuries in the first availability report for the matchup.
Players previously reported to have season-ending, or long-term injuries, are not included in this post.
Missouri Wednesday Availability Report
• QB Brady Cook - Doubtful
• WR Mookie Cooper - Doubtful
• LB Brayshawn Littlejohn - Questionable
• Eli Drinkwitz said Tuesday the team will be preparing this week as if Drew Pyne will be the starter. Pyne should have earned some more confidence to where Cook will only go if he is healthy enough to give Missouri his best efforts.
• Noel was active last week against Oklahoma, but only took 10 of Missouri's 46 carries so still seems to be somewhat limited by his lower-body injury. His absense from the availability report would seem to be an encouraging sign of progress.
• Brayshawn Littlejohn has almost exclusively played special teams for Missouri this season.
South Carolina Wednesday Availability Report
• EDGE Gilber Edmond - Doubtful
• S DQ Smith - Probable
• OL Josiah Thompson - Probable
• Josiah Thompson, South Carolina's starter at left tackle, missed the second half against Vanderbilt last week with an injury, but appears to be ramping up to return against Missouri.