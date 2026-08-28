Mizzou Athletics Announces Jersey Patch Sponsorship with Ambetter Health

Mizzou athletics announced a jersey patch sponsorship with Ambetter Health on Friday morning, giving a new look to uniforms for the football and olympic sports teams. The men's and women's basketball programs are not included in the sponsorship.

Ambetter Health is a health insurance company based out of St. Louis. Ambetter Health's parent company, Centene, is Missouri's largest company by revenue. It sponsored Ambetter Health on the South End Zone scoreboard during a 2025 game.

“In less than three years, we have more than doubled our sponsorship revenue with over 130% growth, establishing significant NIL resources to help our teams secure the talent to compete for championships,” Mizzou director of athletics Laird Veatch said in a statement released Friday. “That investment reflects the momentum and strength of the Mizzou brand and demonstrates the value we’re creating for our partners. We have asked the major corporate brands in our great state to seize this opportunity to partner with us to continue elevating our university brand and state economy – and many of those brands are responding in record fashion. We are incredibly grateful to these partners, and to our Learfield colleagues at Mizzou Sports Properties, and proud of the momentum we’re building together."

Unlike some other conferences, the Southeastern Conference doesn't have a league-wide jersey patch sponsorship. However, Mizzou is now the fifth team in the conference to find its own jersey patch, joining Arkansas (Tyson Foods), LSU (Woodside Energy), Tennessee (Axle Logistics) and Vanderbilt (SRM Concrete). Tennessee's deal is just for the men's and women's basketball teams — the other three deals are for all varsity sports.

Along with the new jersey patch, both the North and South End Zone's have new naming rights; EquipmentShare to the North and Multipli Credit Union to the South.

"It’s been an honor to partner with Laird and his team to drive significant sponsorship growth from both Missouri-based businesses and national brand partners," Cole Gahagan, President and CEO of Learfield said. “This growth reflects the strength of the Mizzou brand, the strategic approach to adopt new opportunities, and the value of our partnership.”

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