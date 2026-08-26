Mizzou Football's Week 3 Game Against Troy Moved to Night Kickoff, Per Report

Mizzou football's Week 3 game against Troy has been moved to a 6 p.m. CT start time, per PowerMizzou. The game was previously set for an 11:45 a.m. kickoff, which would have been the Tigers' first morning game of the season.

The game, which is Missouri's fifth matchup against Troy all time, is set to honor the history of the program as the Memorial Stadium 100th Anniversary Game. The Tigers will don special throwback jerseys for the event that sport a classic Block-M logo and old-fashioned gold, silver and black.

Missouri will begin its season at 7 p.m. Sept. 3 at Memorial Stadium against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, and now open the season with four consecutive night games: against AUPB, at Kansas, against Troy and at Mississippi State. Its Week 5 homecoming game against Florida is a flex for either an afternoon or night kickoff.

Missouri's only morning/noon kickoff games are two home games, one against Texas A&M and the other against Texas, both of which are preseason AP top-10 opponents. The Tigers will face five preseason top-10 foes in their final seven games.

Missouri now has five confirmed night games and three more contests that are listed as flex games, which have the chance to be played in the evening. Three of the five evening matchups will be at Faurot Field and one of the three flexible games will also be at home.

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