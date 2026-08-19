Notebook, Observations from Mizzou's Fall Camp Practice 8/19
In this story:
Welcome to the final notebook of Mizzou's fall camp practice. For the last two weeks and change, I've been attending every Mizzou football fall camp practice and releasing my thoughts and observationsn about each practice in these articles.
Per usual, the media was allowed to observe five periods of practice Wednesday morning. Without further ado, here's everything I saw.
Special Teams
Differentiating from the typical practice schedule, the kickers did not open with extra points and field goals on the main fields. About 15 minutes into the viewing period, I noticed a few kickers and punters were off to the side on a third field.
The Tigers were running a few return drills, though, as freshmen tailbacks Max Warner and Preston Hatfield and walk-on running back Brady Hultman were returning kicks against a full return coverage team. That's the third time I've spotted Hatfield doing some sort of return drill — that could be how the freshman carves his niche early on.
"Everybody wants to play as a freshman, you know, but sometimes that's not how the role ends up," Junior safety Trajen Greco said Tuesday. "Being able to play my freshman year on special teams was a blessing."
One-on-One's
Defensive backs were matching up with wideouts to play one-on-one coverage for a route. I observed about a dozen of those matchups, most of which the defensive back seemed to won. Naeshaun Montgomery, a three-star sophomore transfer from Florida, made a good catch through contact.
The most spectacular catch of the day was made by three-star true freshman wideout Jabari Brady. While hauling in his catch, though, Brady landed awkwardly on his leg and remained on the ground for a few minutes after the reception. Brady was eventually helped up by two staff members and helped off the field.
Mizzou will not practice Thursday, then will hold a closed practice Friday and a closed scrimmage Saturday night. Eli Drinkwitz will speak to the media after the scrimmage.
Mizzou will open its season against Arkansas-Pine Bluff at 7 p.m. Sept. 3 at the new-look Memorial Stadium.
Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Originally from Kansas City, Killian Wright covers Mizzou athletics for Missouri Tigers On SI. He's previously served as sports editor for The Maneater, Mizzou's student newspaper, and works as a reporter for the Columbia Missourian. He is set to graduate from the Missouri School of Journalism in 2028. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow killianmwright