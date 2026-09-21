Mizzou Basketball Lands Commitment from 4-Star Forward Cameron Barnes

Mizzou basketball has earned the commitment of 2027 four-star forward Cameron Barnes, per Eric Bossi of 247sports.

Barnes joins Scottie Adkinson — who committed to the program ahead of the 2025-26 season — as the first two members of Missouri's 2027 recruiting class. He's ranked the No. 111 player in the nation, No. 22 power forward in the nation and No. 5 player in the state of Missouri, per 247sports' composite rankings.

Barnes, an in-state product from Lee's Summit, Mo., has been on the Tigers' radar for quite some time. He first picked up an offer from Missouri on July 25, 2025, and has been on multiple visits since, including a visit the past weekend as Missouri football hosted Troy. Barnes chose Missouri over offers from Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Arizona State and TCU.

Barnes spent his freshman and sophomore seasons at Lee's Summit West High School. Per KC High School Hoops, he averaged 10.8 points and 8.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.6 stocks per game in his 2023-24 freshman campaign and 16.6 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.8 stocks per game in his sophomore season.

After transferring to Link Academy for the 2025-26 season — where former and current MU guards T.O. Barrett and Aaron Rowe spent time — Barnes is now back at LSW for his senior season. Barnes also plays for MoKan Elite on the Nike EYBL Circuit, where he's teammates with Adkinson. Mizzou alumni Michael and Jontay Porter also suited up for MoKan Elite in their circuit days.

Standing at 6-foot-6, 245 pounds, Barnes brings an uber-physical profile that could be ready to hang with the physicality of the Southeastern Conference early on. Relative to his size, he has a nice mix of a quality handle, willingness to do the dirty work and an ability to play within a role. Gates has shown a liking to taking on athletes with the mindset of polishing their game over time, and Barnes fits that mold.

Missouri has a bit of a crowded frontcourt, rostering Mark Mitchell, Toni Bryant, Jaylen Carey, Bryson Tiller, Luke Northweather, Trent Burns and Trent Pierce heading into the 2026-27 season, but as has been showcased in recent offseasons, teams can look entirely different on a year-to-year basis.

Its unknown what Missouri's roster will look like when the 2026-27 season rolls around, but having Barnes and Adkinson as in-state commits to provide the youth is an enticing piece of it.

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