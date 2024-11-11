Mizzou Center Ruled Out For Season With Knee Injury
Missouri Tigers center Connor Tollison is out for the remainder of the season, according to Pete Thamel.
Tollison started every game for the Tigers this year at the center spot, including the matchup with the Sooners. He went down with 5:43 remaining in the third quarter grabbing his knee and did not return. He missed 35% of the snaps against Oklahoma and was replaced by Drake Heismeyer, who finished the game out strong. Tollison had yet to allow a sack this season through nine games.
This is Tollison's fourth year with the Tigers and third year playing. He played in two games in 2021 and began his starting streak after that. He started 12 games in 2022 and all 13 games in 2023, including the Tigers bowl game.
He was a featured member of the Tiger offensive line last season that allowed star running back Cody Schrader to rush for 1,627 yards and 14 touchdowns. The Tigers finished the season with 5,656 yards of offense with Schrader and quarterback Brady Cook at the helm. The offensive line as a whole and Tollison's individual performance have made Tollison one of the most well-known centers in the country.
Without Tollison in the lineup, Heismeyer looks like the starter at the center position. He played in 26 offensive snaps after taking Tollison's place and didn't allow any sort of pressure. The Tiger offensive line had struggled allowing pressure on the running back or quarterback up the middle of the front line, but Heismeyer did not falter in the high-stress finish against Oklahoma.
