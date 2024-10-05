What Happened in Mizzou's Pitiful First Half at Texas A&M?
COLLEGE STATION, Tx. — In what was anticipated to be a season-defining game for the No. 9 Missouri Tigers, the No. 25 Texas A&M Aggies did not offer much southern hospitality.
Texas A&M jumped out to a 24-0 lead in the half, running circles around Missouri on all three phases.
Missouri's play calling to open the game were bold and confident. The execution was anything but.
On the first play from scrimmage, the Missouri offense looked for an explosive play, something that has been lacking all season, and quarterback Brady Cook connected with wide receiver Luther Burden III.
The completion to Burden on the right sideline, however, was just about the only sign of life the Tigers showed in the first 30 minutes at Kyle Field.
On the same opening drive, Missouri attempted to convert a 4th-and-2 at the Texas A&M 40, resulting in a turnover-on-downs after officials picked up a defensive pass interference call.
The Texas A&M offense was able to pick apart the Missouri defense, especially with passes from quarterback Conner Weigman over the middle of the field.
Weigman was announced as the starting quarterback minutes before the game, after missing the past three games due to a shoulder injury. Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said Tuesday ahead of the game he was expecting redshirt freshman quarterback Marcel Reed, who went 3-0 in Weigman's absence.
Weigman was firing on all cylinders in his return, going 15-for-19 on his passes, throwing for 193 yards in the first half.
Texas A&M's running backs handled the scoring, with junior Amari Daniels scoring two touchdowns and Le'Veon Moss scoring one.
On the other side, Cook put together his worst two quarters of the season. Still unable to connect with his receivers on deep passes, the Tigers offense showed few signs of life.
Pressure from the Texas A&M defensive line and penalties also proved to weigh the Missouri offense down. An ineligible man downfield penalty brought back a 75-yard touchdown reception from Burden in the first quarter.
The Texas A&M pass rush, led by star Nic Scourton, brought Cook down three times and rushed him out of the pocket constantly.
Texas A&M will have the chance to build on to its lead quickly, set to receive the kick off to open the second half.
First Half Stats:
