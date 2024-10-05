Mizzou Central

Live Injury Updates - Mizzou at Texas A&M: Key Playmaker a Game Time Decision

Follow for injury updates ahead and during Missouri's Week 6 game with Texas A&M.

Joey Van Zummeren

Aug 29, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Marquis Johnson (2) runs on field during pre-game ceremonies against the Murray State Racers prior to a game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
COLLEGE STATION, Tx. — The No. 9 Missouri Tigers enter their matchup against No. 25 almost completely at full strength.

Outside of quarterback Sam Horn and edge rusher Darris Smith (who both suffered season-ending injuries ahead of the season), all but one Tiger will certainly be available.

Sophomore wide receiver Marquis Johnson, however, will be a game time decision. He was listed as questionable on each availabilty report during the week. He's dealing with an ankle injury he suffered against Vanderbilt in Week 4.

Below are the final pre-game availability reports for both teams, along with live updates on any injuries throughout the game.

Refresh for new updates, most recent at the top.

Pre Game:

Missouri Availability Report

WR Marquis Johnson

Game Time Decision

DE Darris Smith

Out (for season)

QB Sam Horn

Out (for season)

Texas A&M Availability Report

RG Ar'maj Reed-Adams

Game Time Decision

QB Connor Weigman

Game Time Decision

OL TJ Shanahan

Out

OL Mark Nabou Jr.

Out

DB Tyreek Chappell

Out

RB Rueben Owens

Out

Missouri enters its Week 6 road trip to Texas A&M undefeated, coming off a bye week following a 30-27 win over Vanderbilt in double overtime. The Tigers look to hit their stride in their first road trip of the season after showing some cracks in their armor in the first four weeks.

Texas A&M is looking to build off its 21-17 win over Arkansas in the final Southwest Classic. Redshirt freshman Marcel Reed has taken over at quarterback for the Aggies after redshirt sophomore Connor Weigman suffered a shoulder injury. Reed is 3-0 since taking over as the starter.

