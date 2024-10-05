Live Injury Updates - Mizzou at Texas A&M: Key Playmaker a Game Time Decision
COLLEGE STATION, Tx. — The No. 9 Missouri Tigers enter their matchup against No. 25 almost completely at full strength.
Outside of quarterback Sam Horn and edge rusher Darris Smith (who both suffered season-ending injuries ahead of the season), all but one Tiger will certainly be available.
Sophomore wide receiver Marquis Johnson, however, will be a game time decision. He was listed as questionable on each availabilty report during the week. He's dealing with an ankle injury he suffered against Vanderbilt in Week 4.
Below are the final pre-game availability reports for both teams, along with live updates on any injuries throughout the game.
Refresh for new updates, most recent at the top.
Pre Game:
Missouri Availability Report
WR Marquis Johnson
Game Time Decision
DE Darris Smith
Out (for season)
QB Sam Horn
Out (for season)
Texas A&M Availability Report
RG Ar'maj Reed-Adams
Game Time Decision
QB Connor Weigman
Game Time Decision
OL TJ Shanahan
Out
OL Mark Nabou Jr.
Out
DB Tyreek Chappell
Out
RB Rueben Owens
Out
Missouri enters its Week 6 road trip to Texas A&M undefeated, coming off a bye week following a 30-27 win over Vanderbilt in double overtime. The Tigers look to hit their stride in their first road trip of the season after showing some cracks in their armor in the first four weeks.
Texas A&M is looking to build off its 21-17 win over Arkansas in the final Southwest Classic. Redshirt freshman Marcel Reed has taken over at quarterback for the Aggies after redshirt sophomore Connor Weigman suffered a shoulder injury. Reed is 3-0 since taking over as the starter.
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Previewing Texas A&M Ahead of Missouri's Road Matchup
How to Watch: No. 9 Missouri at Texas A&M; Full Week 6 TV Schedule
Live Updates: No. 9 Missouri Tigers at No. 25 Texas A&M Aggies