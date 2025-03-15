Mizzou Defensive Lineman Elias Williams Adjusting Well to Position Change
Elias Williams isn't the biggest name on the Missouri Tigers' defense, or the biggest player. The former four-star freshman only weighed in at 268-pounds at the defensive tackle position for the Tigers.
Despite redshirting his freshman season, Williams is starting to come on as a potential riser up the ranks of the defensive tackle room. He weighed in at 266 pounds according to Missouri's spring roster and uses his size and speed to his advantage.
“Elias Williams is a young guy that we think very highly of,” defensive line coach Al Davis said. “He's showing some stuff in the pass rush game. Got to fine tune him in the run game.”
When Williams came to campus last year as a true freshman, he was recruited to play at the edge spot on the outside. As his weight and strength level increased, Davis and the Tigers' coaching staff made the decision to move him inside to play tackle. Everything that's happened involving Williams since has been in response to the position switch.
“But I do think that the kid has handled the move really well, and he's starting to show us some promise,” Davis said.
That's not always an easy move, especially on a player's body. Moving outside to in or the other way around can require losing or gaining a lot of weight, but so far, it's a process Williams appears to be embracing.
When he got to Columbia, it was immediately clear that Williams was too big and physical to play outside. Davis and company didn't hesitate to make the switch, given he'd have his redshirt year to adapt to the change.
“It was his weight,” Davis said. “He was heavy, right? Our field ends, our field ends aren't gonna be 290 pound guys.”
Williams was at a disadvantage from the get-go last year, arriving at Missouri late and quickly having to make the change to defensive tackle. However, he was keeping up with the pace of playing on the outside.
He did it for most of his high school career, playing both end and tackle on many occasions. He is probably still versatile enough to play both, but the coaching staff seems pleased at his progress inside.
“So for him, he was so far behind the group. We really had the cardio on my lot, right,” Davis said. “He was doing a lot of running, playing the end, and we moved him inside.”
If needed, Williams probably could stay on the outside. Both positions are very well versed when it comes to depth, however, and Williams will be best utilized now on the inside. The Tigers have recently taken pride in recruiting and developing the edge position, even if that means players like Williams make a position change after signing.
“Now, he's lost weight since, but he's able to show us that he can handle staying inside,” Davis said. “I still see him. If we need him to go out there, we can put him out there.”
The hardest part about changing a position in the game of football has to be the grueling physical transformation that comes along with it. Making the phase over to defensive tackle fits into that mold, requiring more muscle and less body fat while staying strong enough to challenge opposing offensive linemen.
His strength and conditioning process so far has been grueling, when it comes to getting stronger and more athletic. Williams has managed to trim down and get stronger, while also maintaining the level of physicality and power needed to play the tackle spot.
“But in the weight room with [Ryan] Russ[ell], it really was about cutting fat, building muscle and he did it phenomenally,” Davis said.
It's still early in the spring and no role is set for any certain player, but it seems as if Williams is on a positive trajectory to potentially seeing the field this coming year. That will happen if his understanding of the defensive scheme and growth into his body continues, a process that already seems to be underway.