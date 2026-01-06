Mizzou Earns Commitment of Former Cincinnati Receiver Through Portal

Wide receiver Caleb Goodie, a transfer from Cincinnati, has committed to Missouri, he announced Monday night on social media. 2026 will be Goodie's final year of eligibility.

Goodie took a visit to Missouri on Monday and had a visit set up to TCU for Wednesday, according to Chris Hummer of 247Sports. Goodie was rated by 247Sports as the No. 81 wide receiver in this year's portal cycle. He was a three-star star prospect out of high school.

Goodie is an explosive playmaker with breakaway speed. He was the second-leading receiver for Cincinnati in 2025, catching 29 passes for 484 yards and two touchdowns. 176 of his receiving yards came after the catch, per Pro Football Focus. He created receptions of 29, 40, 55 and 82 yards in the season.

Brendan Sorsby hits Caleb Goodie for the 82-yard bomb and it looks like Cincinnati is gonna put this one away. What a showing vs. undefeated Iowa State.



— Max Olson (@max_olson) October 4, 2025

Goodie started his career at Colorado State, spending two years there before transferring to Cincinnati. In 2024 with Colorado State, Goodie caught 21 passes for 436 yards and four touchdowns.

Wide receiver was one of the top needs of the offseason for the Tigers, with Missouri losing five of the seven receivers who caught a pass in 2025 either to graduation or the transfer portal. That included three of the top four leading receivers on the team, with Kevin Coleman Jr. exhausting his eligibility, and both Marquis Johnson and Joshua Manning entering the transfer portal.



Goodie specifically replaces the elite speed that the Tigers will lose from Johnson.

Missouri did retain one of its most promising players at the position from the season, true freshman Donovan Olugbode, who caught 30 passes for 401 yards and two touchdowns. The team has confirmed that he has agreed to terms for the 2026 season.

In addition to the attrition at the position, Missouri is looking for a significant improvement in the passing game after ranking dead last in the SEC in passing yards per game with 188.



That overhaul started with the hiring of Chip Lindsey as offensive coordinator after he held the same role for one season at Michigan.

Missouri will also have a new quarterback leading the attack. The early favorite to fill those shoes is Ole Miss transfer Austin Simmons, who was slated to be the Rebels' starting quarterback ahead of the 2025 season. Simmons will reportedly visit Missouri after Ole Miss' College Football Playoff run ends, per Matt Zenitz.

