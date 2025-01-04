Mizzou Earns Transfer Commitment from Defensive Back Stephen Hall
The Missouri Tigers added to their defensive back room Saturday morning.
Stephen Hall, a cornerback from Washington State, will transfer to Missouri, according to a report from On3.
Hall also received offers from Ole Miss, North Carolina and USC, amongst other schools.
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound defender comes to Missouri with one year of eligibility remaining after starting in all 13 games as a team captain for Washington State in 2024. From 2020-'22, Hall played at Northwest Mississippi Community College. He instantly adds experience to Missouri's cornerback room, having appeared in 48 games over his career thus far.
With the NCAA's latest ruling for former community college players who transfer to FBS schools, Hall could be eligible for an additional year of eligibility after 2025.
In 2024, Hall primarily played boundary cornerback for Washington State, creating three pass breakups and an interception. His mark of 50 tackles was tied for the fourth-best on the team for the season. His sole interception on the season included a 100-yard return, the longest in program history.
Missouri is expected to return starters Dreyden Norwood, Toriano Pride Jr., and Nicholas Deloach Jr. at cornerback for 2025. Norwood was an anchor for the secondary all season while Pride, a junior, and Deloach, a redshirt freshman, split playing time.
The Tigers, however, are set to lose Marcus Clarke due to expiring eligibility, an important depth piece in the secondary.
Hall is Missouri's 14th addition through the transfer portal, the seventh defensively and the third in the secondary.
In the defensive backfield, Missouri first revamped its safety room by adding Santana Banner from Northern Illinois, and Mose Phillips III from Virginia Tech.
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Mizzou Hosting Two Important Transfer Portal Needs on Visits
Recruiting Rundown: Missouri Wide Receiver Signee Dominates in Under Armour All-American Game
Transfer Portal Checklist: Where Should Mizzou Look Late in the Game?