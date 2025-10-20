Mizzou EDGE Zion Young Earns Weekly SEC Honor
Missouri Tigers defensive end Zion Young was named the Southeastern Conference defensive lineman of the week following his performance on the road against the Auburn Tigers, per the conference.
Young was arguably the best player on the field for Missouri during the ugly and hard-fought win. He finished the game with five tackles, two sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss, including a sack on Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold in the first overtime period that halted a chance to score a touchdown.
The former Michigan State transfer popped out the most during the two overtime drives Missouri played on defense. He took it upon himself to make sure Missouri escaped with a win, while bringing a ton of energy to the table.
"They ran, what? Seven plays (in overtime)," head coach Eli Drinkwitz asked. "He had to have had one sack, one TFL. It was unbelievable."
Young's name earned some extra publicity after his energy was vocalized through an official's microphone during the overtime coin flip. He turned that energy into an incredible performance on the field.
For Young, this was nothing new. He was just being himself.
"I was just doing my thing. You know, that's me," Young said. "Obviously, like I said, ya'll are going to see a lot more of that as the games go on."
Despite the game being ugly, Missouri's defensive front was a key part of the eventual win. As a whole, MU recorded five sacks and nine tackles for loss, along with three extra quarterback hurries.
Linebacker Josiah Trotter and defensive tackles Chris McClellan and Sterling Webb joined Young in recording a sack.
Joining Young on the SEC defensive lineman of the week list was Texas sophomore pass rusher Colin Simmons. He recorded four tackles and three sacks in a narrow win over Kentucky.
The two SEC defensive players of the week were Alabama linebacker Yhonzae Pierre and Alabama cornerback Zabien Brown, who led the Crimson Tide to a win over Tennessee.
Young and the Tiger defense will have the opportunity to pick up another road win on Saturday against the Vanderbilt Commodores at 2:30 p.m. in Nashville.
SEC Players of the Week: Oct. 20
OFFENSIVE
Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt QB
Gunner Stockton, Georgia QB
DEFENSIVE
Yhonzae Pierre, Alabama LB
Zabien Brown, Alabama CB
SPECIAL TEAMS
Mason Shipley, Texas K
OFFENSIVE LINE
Jordan White, Vanderbilt C
DEFENSIVE LINE
Colin Simmons, Texas EDGE
Zion Young, Missouri EDGE
FRESHMAN
Tory Blaylock, Oklahoma RB