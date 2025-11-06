Mizzou Football Adds to Weekend Visitor List
Less than 24 hours after confirming a visit from 2028 defensive lineman Joshua Rogers and extending several new offers, the Missouri football staff is at it again, locking in visits and sending more scholarship offers to talented prospects.
This week, two players from the 2027 class took to social media to share news of their upcoming trips to Columbia, the first being 4-Star interior offensive lineman Gus Corsair from Hays, Kansas.
Standing at 6-foot-2, 285 lbs., Corsair is currently ranked as the No. 19 player at his position in the class and the No. 2 player in Kansas, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. He has helped his high school team to an impressive 7-2 record this season with just one game remaining against Hutchinson High School on November 7.
Corsair already holds offers from power four schools all across the nation, including several within the SEC, such as Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas and more.
While his decision is more than a year away, the Kansas native looks to already have solidified himself as a premiere prospect in the 2027 class, so the Tigers will be looking to make a strong impression during his visit.
The next player to pick up an offer from Missouri was 3-Star linebacker Blake Betton from Shakopee, Minnesota. Like Corsair, he also took to social media to share the news.
Betton is currently ranked as the No. 33 linebacker in the class and the No. 3 player in Minnesota, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. He stands 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. and also holds several power four offers such as Michigan, Vanderbilt, Illinois and more.
He suits up for Shakopee High School and helped his team to a 5-3 regular season record this year with a win in the opening round of the Minnesota 6A state playoffs over Stillwater High School.
As of now, Missouri does not hold a commitment in the 2027 class, but has welcomed several talented prospects for visits, and continues to lock in more each week. While the blueprint for the 2026 class saw the Tigers' make a strong run late in the cycle, the approach to the 2027 class is shaping up to be a bit different with such early emphasis.
Mizzou Extends More Scholarship Offers
Aside from locking in two more visitors for this weekend's game, Drinkwitz and the Tigers' staff also extended a scholarship offer to Lathan Whisenton, a 4-Star running back prospect from Waco, Texas who is ranked as a top 20 player in the class at his position.
Missouri basketball even got involved on the recruiting trail a bit this week as well, extending their own scholarship offer to a talented prospect from the class of 2028, 5-Star small forward Xavier Skipworth. He stands 6-foot-5, 180 lbs. as just a sophomore and has already put much of the nation on notice.
Hailing from The Bullis School in Maryland, a premiere basketball program that has developed high level prospects before, Skipworth has already received interest from the likes of Marquette, Maryland and Purdue.
Although his final decision is even farther away than the aforementioned 2027 names above, the electrifying sophomore is already one of the hottest names in his class, so building a relationship early could be massive for the Tigers' staff in eventually earning his commitment.