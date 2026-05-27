Mizzou Football Announces Time, TV Network for Week 3 Game Against Troy

Missouri football's Week 3 game against Troy will kick off at 11:45 a.m. on Sept. 19 and be broadcast on the SEC Network +, the team announced on Wednesday afternoon.

The Tigers' matchup against the Sun-Belt opponent will be their final non-conference game of the 2026 season, and their first of the season played on a Saturday.



In Week 2, the Tigers will face off against Kansas on Fox Sports at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11 in Lawrence, Kansas. Missouri will open its season against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on the SEC Network at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3.



The times and television networks for the majority of Missouri's conference games will be revealed throughout the season.

The game against Troy will also serve as the official 100th Anniversary Game for Memorial Stadium. The 100th season for the stadium will usher in a new-look for the stadium's north end zone as part of a $250-million renovation and expansion project.



The 100th anniversary celebration for the game against Troy will include "special recognitions, commemorative moments and fan activations" that will be announced at a later date, per a release from the team.

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