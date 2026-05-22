The Biggest Question Facing Mizzou's Edge Rusher Room in 2026

One of the most interesting positional depth charts for Missouri this offseason is edge rusher, a position where the Tigers have established a streak of producing elite players.

An edge rusher from Missouri has been selected in the NFL draft in three of the last four years. In the one season it didn't happen, 2025, Johnny Walker Jr. signed an undrafted free agent contract.

It's also been a position where Missouri has been able to recruit some of the best available players at the position in the transfer portal, with the Tigers signing Zion Young in 2024, then Damon Wilson II in 2025. The two formed one of the best pass rushing duos in the country in 2025.

But in 2026, the Tigers don't have a single starter returning. Missouri brought in five players through the transfer portal, signed a JUCO player and returned three crucial players at the position in hopes to maintain the production.

Missouri On SI is taking a look at the biggest question facing each position group on the roster. For the edge rushers, the group is full of questions, which isn't exactly a bad thing.

Besides Darris Smith, who else is ready for a starting role?

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears linebacker Kamauryn Morgan (51) against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Out of the two starting edge rusher spots, Darris Smith stands out as a clear starter. The former Georgia transfer was a composite four-star prospect out of high school. The 6-foot-6, 240-pound Georgia product played by far the most snaps in 2025 out of any returner at the position, appearing on 347 defensive snaps and recording 30 pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.

But past Smith, few players in the group have much experience, let alone in the SEC. Returning reserve player Langden Kitchen stands out as a strong candidate to start opposite of Smith after appearing on 171 snaps in 2025. Kitchen made the jump from Division II to the SEC in 2025 after transferring from Northwest Missouri State, but is he ready to take on a starting role?

Kitchen could be in a heavy competition with several other players who are looking for the first significant opportunities in their career. Here's a look at the experience level of the five incoming transfers.

Player Snaps in 2025 Career Snap Count Jaden Jones (Florida State) 171 (three starts) 230 Malik Bryant (Miami) 25 197 Kamauryn Morgan (Baylor) 125 125 Cavan Tuley (Houston) 25 26 CJ May (Louisville) 0 (redshirted) 0

Kamauryn Morgan, a late addition, was the highest-rated out of the group, and could certainly push to be at the top of the rotation.



With his veteran status, Jaeden Jones will also likely be right in that group competing for top-end playing time. Injuries have gotten in the way of the redshirt senior's career, as he suffered a ACL injury in 2022 in the season before he transferred to Florida State, then suffered another ACL injury in the 2024 season. Missouri could be his opportunity to finally find solid footing following his most productive season yet.

Returning redshirt freshman could also be ready to take over a larger role if he builds off a 2025 season where he was one of the most impressive true freshmen. He

The best moment of his first season was when he appeared in 21 defensive snaps in a Week 12 game against Mississippi State, having to step up after Missouri's Smith and Kithcen, both became unavailable. He recorded six total tackles, along with half a sack in that game.



That showing was built on the preparation Hopkins had put in on the practice group all season, according to Drinkwitz.

"Daeden Hopkins, I thought, played really, really well," Drinkwitz said following the Mississippi State game. "He's a guy that's really benefited from his time with the ‘show’ (scout) team, but also his time — we bring him up every Wednesday for third downs, and brought him up last week because we knew Langden (Kitchen) was dinged up. And he really loves his craft, he works on his craft, he's got a really bright future."

Read more: 3 Mizzou Rising Sophomores Who Could Take a Year-2 Jump

In addition to Hopkins, there's no doubt that there's reason to be very optimistic about the group's future.

JUCO transfer DeMarcus Johnson comes in as a highly-touted prospect, being rated by 247Sports as the second best JUCO transfer available this offseason. At the bare minimum, his giant 6-foot-6, 271-pound frame makes him an exciting player.

Both CJ May and Malik Bryant also are young players full of potential, with both being rated as composite four-star prospects out of high school.

The most interesting question about this group is who will prove themselves as rotational players worthy of more playing time in the future. But by far the most pressing question is whether a second starting-caliber player will emerge in 2026.

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