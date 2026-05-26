Breaking Down Corner Back Trashundon Neal's Potential Impact with Mizzou

Out of the top 11 recruits in the state of Missouri, the Missouri Tigers landed four commitments, including the top-rated defensive back in the state, Trashundon Neal.

Here's a breakdown of Neal's skillset, and his potential timeline with the Tigers.

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Player Info

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 180 pounds

Hometown: Liberty, Missouri

High school: Liberty North High School

Recruiting

Consensus: Three stars

247Sports: Not ranked nationally, No. 67 position, No. 11 state

On3/Rivals: No. 825 national, No. 82 position, No. 11 state

ESPN: Not ranked nationally, No. 115 position, No. 20 state



Other notable offers: Kansas State, Kansas, Iowa State.

High School Career

In 2025, Neal was a finalist for the Andre Maloney Award, which is presented to the top defensive back in the Kansas City metro area. In that senior campaign, he recorded 37 total tackles, one interception and four pass breakups en route to earning first-team all-district honors.

At defensive back, he played both in the slot and on the boundary.

He was also a weapon on offense, catching 14 touchdown passes as a junior.

Fit with the Tigers

As a wide receiver, Neal showcased impressive break-away speed. His height also provided him with a good ability to leap for catches. Both of these skills could translate to his ability as a tall, quick defender. He's able to follow receivers deep down the field.



But he's also pretty physical. At 180 pounds, he's not too far off from having the size he'll need to hold his weight in the Southeastern Conference.

When Will He Play?

Neal was one of three corner backs in Missouri's 2026 class, along with Jaxson Gates and Ahmod Billins. The three join the Tigers in a period of significant change at the position group for the program.

With all three of the group's starters in 2025 exhausting their eligibility, the three starters in 2026 could very likely all be transfers. Behind that, there's little certainty for players that could contribute to the depth of the position in the near future, and start there in the long-term future.

Besides the incoming freshman, redshirt sophomore Cam Keys, a former four-star prospect, stands out as the only player at the position with more than two years of eligibility and significant potential. The uncertainty should create opportunity for Neal and the rest of the freshmen as early as 2027, and especially 2028, if they choose to stick with the Tigers.

Ceiling and Floor

Ceiling: Works his way up the depth chart starting in 2027 or 2028, develops into a starter.

Floor: Transfers after one or two seasons before contributing on anything other than special teams.

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