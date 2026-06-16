Mizzou Football Commit Caleb Green Flips to Nebraska

Linebacker Caleb Green has switched his commitment from Missouri to Nebraska, he announced Sunday on social media. Green joined the Tigers' 2027 recruiting class in April.

Green rescinding his commitment puts Missouri's 2027 class down to 14 players. The Tigers do still have one linebacker in the class, with Kobe Rhymes, a Kansas City product, currently committed to the Tigers.

Green is the younger brother of current Missouri offensive lineman Cayden Green. Caleb plays at Lee's Summit North. He's rated by 247Sports as the 13th best prospect in the state of Missouri in the class.

Click HERE for our recruiting tracker for Missouri football's 2027 class.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for the latest news.