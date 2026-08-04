Mizzou's No. 25 Ranking in the Preseason Coaches Poll Indicates Tough Schedule, More

USA Today released its preseason Coaches Top 25 poll on Tuesday, and the Missouri Tigers made the cut, slotting in at the No. 25 spot.

Preseason Coaches Top 25 Poll

1. Ohio State

2. Oregon

3. Georgia

4. Texas

5. Notre Dame

6. Indiana

7. Miami

8. Texas A&M

9. Oklahoma

10. Ole Miss

11. Alabama

12. Texas Tech

13. LSU

14. USC

15. BYU

16. Michigan

17. Penn State

18. Tennessee

19. Washington

20. Southern Methodist

21. Utah

22. Iowa

23. Clemson

24. Houston

25. Missouri

It seems the coaches are a bit more favorable to Missouri in this go around, as the Tigers were not ranked in the coaches preseason poll and didn't crack the top 25 until after their 3-0 start. On last year's poll, Missouri peaked at the No. 14 spot, hitting it once during the bye week before its loss to Alabama and again after its double-overtime win against Auburn. The Tigers spent 10 total weeks in the top 25, with their last appearance occurring the week after beating Mississippi State and before losing to Oklahoma.

The coaches voting Missouri into the top-25 after dropping the Tigers out of the group for the last five polls in 2025 shows the belief that Missouri has made strides from its final game to now.

The ranking also indicates how brutal the latter half of Missouri's schedule could be in 2026. The Tigers will take on five top-10 opponents in a seven-game stretch in the following order: No. 8 Texas A&M at home, No. 10 Ole Miss on the road, No. 10 Texas at home, No. 4 Georgia on the road and No. 9 Oklahoma at home. That's quite daunting.

Missouri will have a few breathers in the mix — a bye week and a road game against Arkansas between Ole Miss and Texas and a home game against Kentucky between Georgia and Oklahoma — but neither matchup is free from upset watch. Although Missouri is one of nine Southeastern Conference programs in the top 25, the conference runs deep, and the Tigers won't be walking on clouds through the first half of the schedule either.

Three Tigers named to award watchlists

Over the last 24 hours, three Tigers have been named to award watchlists for their respective positions.

The first was running back Ahmad Hardy, who was named to the Maxwell Award watchlist, an award given to the nation's most outstanding player annually. Hardy set Missouri records last season, rushing for 1,649 yards and 16 touchdowns while making highlight-reel plays week after week. He suffered a gunshot wound May 10 and is now recovering but is not practicing. Hardy's chance at winning the award likely depends on his availability throughout the season less than his talent.

Next up was Cayden Green, who was nominated to the Outland Trophy watchlist. The Outland Trophy is awarded to the nation's best offensive or defensive lineman, with Utah tackle Spencer Fano claiming it in 2025 and Texas tackle Kelvin Banks winning it in 2024 but Texas defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat winning it in 2023. Green starred at left tackle for the Tigers in 2025 and is set for a huge senior season at the same position.

Last was Brett Le Blanc, who was nominated to the Patrick Mannelly Award watchlist, which is awarded to the nation's best long snapper. Le Blanc is entering his fourth consecutive season as a starter for the Tigers and was selected to the Preseason All-SEC Third Team.

Green and Hardy were also selected to the Preseason All-SEC First Team.

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