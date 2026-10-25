Mizzou football drops in both major polls despite bye week

Despite being on a bye week, Missouri football (5-2, 2-2 Southeastern Conference) dropped three spots in the latest edition of the AP Top 25 Poll.

The Tigers currently sit eighth in the SEC standings but are the last of nine conference teams to be ranked in the poll. Florida, who was also on bye, rose three spots. Don't ask us why. We're just as puzzled as you. Arizona, who beat Iowa State 39-3 on Saturday, and Northwestern, who beat Rutgers 42-14, jumped over the Tigers as well. SMU blew out California 59-20 and jumped the Tigers as a result, too.

Missouri will next play unranked Arkansas, followed by a three-game stretch against No. 11 Texas at home, No. 3 Georgia on the road and No. 9 Kentucky at home. The Tigers will close the season by playing unranked Oklahoma, who has a win over then-No. 1 Texas.

The poll has seen extreme parity the past few weeks, with Miami stopping a two-week skid of the No. 1 team losing. However, BYU, who was ranked No. 2 entering the weekend, was upset by unranked UCF in Orlando.

1. Miami

2. Ohio State

3. Georgia

4. Indiana

5. Notre Dame

6. Utah

7. UCLA

8. BYU

9. Kentucky

10. Alabama

11. Texas

12. Ole Miss

13. Texas Tech

14. Wake Forest

15. LSU

16. Tennessee

17. Florida

18. Houston

19. SMU

20. Boise State

20. Northwestern

22. Arizona

23. Missouri

24. Oklahoma State

25. Wisconsin

Mizzou drops in coaches poll

Missouri dropped two spots in the USA Today Coaches Poll, falling from No. 21 to No. 23. After conference wins, both Boise State and Northwestern jumped the Tigers. Florida rose from No. 24 to No. 20.

Missouri is the lowest of nine SEC teams in the latest poll, having beat No. 20 Florida but lost to No. 12 Ole Miss in previous matchups. The Tigers will still play No. 8 Kentucky, No. 11 Texas and No. 3 Georgia before the season's end.

1. Miami

2. Ohio State

3. Georgia

4. Indiana

5. Utah

6. Notre Dame

7. UCLA

8. Kentucky

9. BYU

10. Alabama

11. Texas

12. Ole Miss

13. LSU

14. Texas Tech

15. Wake Forest

16. SMU

17. Tennessee

18. Northwestern

19. Houston

20. Florida

21. Arizona

22. Boise State

23. Missouri

24. Iowa

25. USC

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