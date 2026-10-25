Mizzou football drops in both major polls despite bye week
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Despite being on a bye week, Missouri football (5-2, 2-2 Southeastern Conference) dropped three spots in the latest edition of the AP Top 25 Poll.
The Tigers currently sit eighth in the SEC standings but are the last of nine conference teams to be ranked in the poll. Florida, who was also on bye, rose three spots. Don't ask us why. We're just as puzzled as you. Arizona, who beat Iowa State 39-3 on Saturday, and Northwestern, who beat Rutgers 42-14, jumped over the Tigers as well. SMU blew out California 59-20 and jumped the Tigers as a result, too.
Missouri will next play unranked Arkansas, followed by a three-game stretch against No. 11 Texas at home, No. 3 Georgia on the road and No. 9 Kentucky at home. The Tigers will close the season by playing unranked Oklahoma, who has a win over then-No. 1 Texas.
The poll has seen extreme parity the past few weeks, with Miami stopping a two-week skid of the No. 1 team losing. However, BYU, who was ranked No. 2 entering the weekend, was upset by unranked UCF in Orlando.
1. Miami
2. Ohio State
3. Georgia
4. Indiana
5. Notre Dame
6. Utah
7. UCLA
8. BYU
9. Kentucky
10. Alabama
11. Texas
12. Ole Miss
13. Texas Tech
14. Wake Forest
15. LSU
16. Tennessee
17. Florida
18. Houston
19. SMU
20. Boise State
20. Northwestern
22. Arizona
23. Missouri
24. Oklahoma State
25. Wisconsin
Mizzou drops in coaches poll
Missouri dropped two spots in the USA Today Coaches Poll, falling from No. 21 to No. 23. After conference wins, both Boise State and Northwestern jumped the Tigers. Florida rose from No. 24 to No. 20.
Missouri is the lowest of nine SEC teams in the latest poll, having beat No. 20 Florida but lost to No. 12 Ole Miss in previous matchups. The Tigers will still play No. 8 Kentucky, No. 11 Texas and No. 3 Georgia before the season's end.
1. Miami
2. Ohio State
3. Georgia
4. Indiana
5. Utah
6. Notre Dame
7. UCLA
8. Kentucky
9. BYU
10. Alabama
11. Texas
12. Ole Miss
13. LSU
14. Texas Tech
15. Wake Forest
16. SMU
17. Tennessee
18. Northwestern
19. Houston
20. Florida
21. Arizona
22. Boise State
23. Missouri
24. Iowa
25. USC
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Originally from Kansas City, Killian Wright covers Mizzou athletics for Missouri Tigers On SI. He's previously served as sports editor for The Maneater, Mizzou's student newspaper, and works as a reporter for the Columbia Missourian. He is set to graduate from the Missouri School of Journalism in 2028. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow killianmwright