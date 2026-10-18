Mizzou football drops significantly in AP Poll, Coaches Poll
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Missouri suffered a blowout loss to Ole Miss on Saturday in Oxford, falling 31-3 in its largest margin of defeat this season. The Tigers' 3 points marked their lowest point total since losing 34-0 to Alabama in 2024.
Missouri plummeted down to No. 22 following the loss after entering the game No. 13 in the AP Top 25 Poll. The Tigers weren't the only ranked team to suffer a big loss over the weekend, though, as then-No. 1 Georgia loss to unranked Auburn, then-No. 2 Notre Dame lost to BYU, then-No. 6 Alabama lost to Tennessee and then-No. 7 Texas suffered its second consecutive loss to an unranked opponent.
Here's how the latest poll shakes out.
Full Week 7 AP Top 25 Poll
1. Miami
2. BYU
3. Ohio State
4. Notre Dame
5. Georgia
6. Indiana
7. Ole Miss
8. Texas Tech
9. UCLA
10. Utah
11. Tennessee
12. Kentucky
13. Alabama
14. Houston
15. Iowa
16. USC
17. Wake Forest
18. LSU
19. Texas
20. Florida
21. Boise State
22. Missouri
23. SMU
24. Northwestern
25. Arizona
Oklahoma State, Oregon, Auburn James Madison, Mississippi State, New Mexico and Oregon State were the other seven programs receiving votes.
Missouri had been ranked in the top 15 each of the last two polls after wins over Florida and Texas A&M but now drops out of the top 20 for the first time since its loss to Mississippi State in Week 4. Still remaining on the Tigers' schedule are unranked Arkansas on the road, No. 19 Texas at home, No. 5 Georgia on the road, No. 12 Kentucky at home and unranked Oklahoma at home.
Missouri is the second-biggest dropper of teams still ranked—trailing only Texas— and is the last of nine Southeastern Conference teams ranked in the Week 7 AP Poll.
Tigers drop out of top 20 in coaches poll
The coaches poll was slightly less harsh to the Tigers, dropping them from No. 13 to No. 21.
1. Miami
2. Ohio State
3. BYU
4. Georgia
5. Texas Tech
6. Indiana
7. Ole Miss
8. Notre Dame
9. Utah
10. UCLA
11. Tennessee
12. Kentucky
13. Alabama
14. Iowa
15. USC
16. Houston
17. LSU
18. Texas
19. Wake Forest
20. SMU
21. Missouri
22. Boise State
23. Northwestern
24. Florida
25. Oregon
Then-No. 19 Mississippi State and then-No. 20 Oklahoma State were both dropped out of the poll. Arizona, Oklahoma State, James Madison, Auburn and Mississippi State were the first five teams out.
Missouri will face three more teams ranked in the Week 7 coaches poll this season.
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Originally from Kansas City, Killian Wright covers Mizzou athletics for Missouri Tigers On SI. He's previously served as sports editor for The Maneater, Mizzou's student newspaper, and works as a reporter for the Columbia Missourian. He is set to graduate from the Missouri School of Journalism in 2028. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow killianmwright