Mizzou football drops significantly in AP Poll, Coaches Poll

Missouri suffered a blowout loss to Ole Miss on Saturday in Oxford, falling 31-3 in its largest margin of defeat this season. The Tigers' 3 points marked their lowest point total since losing 34-0 to Alabama in 2024.

Missouri plummeted down to No. 22 following the loss after entering the game No. 13 in the AP Top 25 Poll. The Tigers weren't the only ranked team to suffer a big loss over the weekend, though, as then-No. 1 Georgia loss to unranked Auburn, then-No. 2 Notre Dame lost to BYU, then-No. 6 Alabama lost to Tennessee and then-No. 7 Texas suffered its second consecutive loss to an unranked opponent.

Here's how the latest poll shakes out.

Full Week 7 AP Top 25 Poll

1. Miami

2. BYU

3. Ohio State

4. Notre Dame

5. Georgia

6. Indiana

7. Ole Miss

8. Texas Tech

9. UCLA

10. Utah

11. Tennessee

12. Kentucky

13. Alabama

14. Houston

15. Iowa

16. USC

17. Wake Forest

18. LSU

19. Texas

20. Florida

21. Boise State

22. Missouri

23. SMU

24. Northwestern

25. Arizona



Oklahoma State, Oregon, Auburn James Madison, Mississippi State, New Mexico and Oregon State were the other seven programs receiving votes.

Missouri had been ranked in the top 15 each of the last two polls after wins over Florida and Texas A&M but now drops out of the top 20 for the first time since its loss to Mississippi State in Week 4. Still remaining on the Tigers' schedule are unranked Arkansas on the road, No. 19 Texas at home, No. 5 Georgia on the road, No. 12 Kentucky at home and unranked Oklahoma at home.

Missouri is the second-biggest dropper of teams still ranked—trailing only Texas— and is the last of nine Southeastern Conference teams ranked in the Week 7 AP Poll.

Tigers drop out of top 20 in coaches poll

The coaches poll was slightly less harsh to the Tigers, dropping them from No. 13 to No. 21.

1. Miami

2. Ohio State

3. BYU

4. Georgia

5. Texas Tech

6. Indiana

7. Ole Miss

8. Notre Dame

9. Utah

10. UCLA

11. Tennessee

12. Kentucky

13. Alabama

14. Iowa

15. USC

16. Houston

17. LSU

18. Texas

19. Wake Forest

20. SMU

21. Missouri

22. Boise State

23. Northwestern

24. Florida

25. Oregon



Then-No. 19 Mississippi State and then-No. 20 Oklahoma State were both dropped out of the poll. Arizona, Oklahoma State, James Madison, Auburn and Mississippi State were the first five teams out.

Missouri will face three more teams ranked in the Week 7 coaches poll this season.

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