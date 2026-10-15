Mizzou football lists season-high 24 players on Wednesday's injury report

Missouri's injury report continues to grow by the week, as the team listed a season-high 24 players on Wednesday night's SEC Student-Athlete Availability Report. That's an eight-man jump from the initial Oct. 7 report ahead of Missouri's matchup with Texas A&M on Saturday.

There's both returning and new faces listed as "probable" for the Tigers. Linebacker Robert Woodyard Jr., offensive tackle Cayden Green, safety Santana Banner and edge Darris Smith are all listed as questionable for the second consecutive week. All four, along with every other Tiger originally listed as questionable or probable against Texas A&M, played against the Aggies, although Smith played just five snaps and didn't appear ready to go.

Joining them as questionable on the report is backup offensive lineman Khalief Canty Jr., wide receiver Shaun Terry II, linebacker Jeremiah Beasley, cornerback Cameron Keys, tight end Brett Norfleet and defensive lineman Sterling Webb. Norfleet was listed as "probable" throughout last week's reports, while Webb and Beasley appeared to get hurt against Texas A&M.

For the first time this season, starting quarterback Austin Simmons is on the injury report. He's listed as probable for the upcoming contest against his former team. Joining him with the probable status is wide receiver DaMarion Fowlkes, linebacker Nicholas Rodriguez, safeties Kensley Louidor-Faustin and Jayden McGregory, tight end Jordon Harris and edges Langden Kitchen and Daeden Hopkins. Kitchen was questionable throughout last week but played nonetheless.

The same five ruled as "out" for the Tigers' contest against the Rebels are the same who've remained out since suffering season-ending injuries or, in the case of running back Ahmad Hardy and offensive tackle Josh Atkins, have yet to appear this season but are working toward recovery. The pair are joined by tight end Gavin Hoffman, safety JaDon Blair and running back Malae Fonoti as out.

Ole Miss ruled eight players as out: wideouts Izaiah Hartrup and Kervin Johnson Jr., offensive linemen Jalan Chapman and Emanuel Faulkner, safeties Edwin Joseph and Nascar McCoy, running back Ja'Michael Jones and linebacker Ant Davis Jr.

The Rebels listed safety MJ Preston, offensive lineman Enoch Wangoy and tight end Hayden Bradley as questionable, and cornerback Antonio Kite and Ladarian Clardy as probable.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for the latest news.