Mizzou Football Freshman Brandon Anderson No Longer With Team

Incoming Missouri freshman Brandon Anderson is no longer with the team, per PowerMizzou.

Anderson is no longer listed on Missouri's roster. There is currently no known reason. Anderson had been committed to the program since June 29, 2025, signed with the program Dec. 3 and enrolled early on Jan. 20. Anderson was a participant in spring practice as recent as March. He still has Mizzou Football tagged in his Instagram bio as well as pictures from his visit, commitment and spring practices.

Anderson was ranked a three-star prospect out of Georgia, being ranked as the No. 46 IOL in the country, No. 64 player in Georgia and No. 605 player in the nation, per 247sports.

In his recruitment, Anderson held offers from other schools like Tennessee — where he was previously committed to before pledging to the Tigers — Georgia, Alabama, Texas A&M and more.

Anderson's departure from the program leaves Missouri's incoming freshman offensive line class with four members: Four-star tackle Johnnie Jones, three-star lineman Braylon Ellison, three-star lineman Khalief Canty and three-star lineman Brysen Wessell. Ellison and Canty joined Anderson as early enrollees, as both participated in spring ball. The class is still strong at the position despite Anderson's exit.

“I think offensive line is a developmental position, so if you can get the guys with the right STI — size, toughness and instincts, and then get a chance to develop them and coach (Ryan) Russell’s strength program — those guys aren't as easy to find out of the portal as you want," Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said on National Signing Day. "So, if you can water your own grass and develop those players, and you can get them for a price that makes sense, then let's do it that way.”

While Anderson's removal from the roster likely doesn't affect much of Missouri's gameplan for 2026, it may slightly alter long-term plans. Players like Ellison and Canty now have one less potential option alongside them for starting guards in the 2028 season and onward.

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