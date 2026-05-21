Breaking Down Brandon Anderson's Potential Impact with Mizzou

In Missouri's 2026 high school signing class, the position group the Tigers signed the most players at was offensive line. Out of the five signings, Georgia product Brandon Anderson sticks out for his size and potential.

Over the next month, Missouri On SI has been and will be breaking down each member of Missouri football's incoming freshmen class, detailing their skills, background and potential career paths at Missouri. Anderson is the ninth member of the series, with the previous eight linked below.

Freshman Profile Series: Gavin Sidwar | Johnnie Jones | Jabari Brady|Maxwell Warner|Devyon Hill-Lomax|Isaac Jensen|Jayden McGregory| Tajh Overton

Player Info

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 340 pounds

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

High school: North Cobb High School in Kennesaw, Georgia

Recruiting

Consensus: Three stars

247Sports: Not ranked nationally, No. 35 position, No. 50 state

On3/Rivals: No. 528 national, No. 47 position, No. 56 state

ESPN: Not ranked nationally, No. 9 position, No. 32 state



Other notable offers: Tennessee (original commitment), Georgia, Alabama, Texas A&M, Miami.

High School Career

Anderson played at offensive tackle for most of his high school career, but his bigger size will likely place him as an interior offensive lineman at the collegiate level. He earned all-state honors in his senior season.

Anderson committed to Tennessee shortly during his junior season before backing out of the commitment shortly after the conclusion of that season.

Fit with the Tigers

Offensive line is a position where Missouri looks to develop players in-house. Especially for those with natural size and strength like Anderson that have the potential to be developed into an elite frame.

“I think offensive line is a developmental position, so if you can get the guys with the right STI — size, toughness and instincts, and then get a chance to develop them and coach (Ryan) Russell’s strength program — those guys aren't as easy to find out of the portal as you want," Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said on National Signing Day. "So, if you can water your own grass and develop those players, and you can get them for a price that makes sense, then let's do it that way.”

When Will He Play?

Anderson comes in with two other interior offensive lineman, Khalief Canty Jr. and Braylon Ellison.



The three enter a room full of players with promise, who haven't had much opportunity to make the most of that potential yet. That will change in 2026, with a starting guard spot likely being up for grabs.

This offseason should be the year where one of redshirt junior Logan Reichert and Tristan Wilson have the opportunity to step up in either be a top reserve option, or even earn a starting spot. Reichert is set to compete at right tackle this offseason to possible start early in the season as Arizona State transfer Josh Atkins recover from an injury.

Once those two make their way either out of the program or to the top of the depth chart, the opportunities for younger guys like Anderson should start to open.

With the makeup of the room and the typical timeline for offensive linemen, it would make sense for 2026 to be a redshirt season for Anderson. He's likely two years of development away from being able to compete for playing time.

Ceiling and Floor

Ceiling: Undergoes the development Missouri's coaching staff has proven to be able to take offensive linemen through, competes for playing time in 2028, eventually a starter.

Floor: Transfers in the first two seasons.

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