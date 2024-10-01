Mizzou Football has Their Best Opportunity of the Season - The Extra Point
Watch the video above as Missouri football reporter Michael Stamps discusses why the Tigers' matchup with Texas A&M presents itself as a great opportunity for a big win on the road in conference play.
The struggles for the No. 9 ranked Missouri Tigers so far have been pretty clear.
After a week off to reflect and recover on their recent struggles, the Tigers are back in action in conference play against Texas A&M. Having a week to rest might give them a leg up, especially after the Aggies had to grind out a 21-17 win over Arkansas.
A win over the Aggies on October 5 would prove the Tigers belong where they sit nationally. Its struggles against Vanderbilt and Boston College the past two weeks have shifted the national perception of the Tigers and winning on the road against a ranked SEC opponent could reverse it.
Said victory could also seperate the Tigers from other teams in the SEC. Alongside Alabama, Georgia, Texas and Tennessee, a win could place them in the top tier of the conference, setting them up nicely for a College Football Playoff spot.
