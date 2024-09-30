Mizzou Football Earns Commitment from 3-Star Tight End
The Missouri Tigers added quite a bit of height to their Class of 2025, receiving a commitment from Dakotah Terrell, a 6'9", 215-pound tight end from Pocola, Oklahoma.
Terrell, a consensus three-star prospect, chose the Tigers over offers from Michigan, Florida and Ole Miss among others. He had 16 total offers, including five total SEC schools.
Per his Twitter/X feed, Missouri offered Terrell on July 27 on 2024. He visited Missouri during the Tigers' Week 2 win over Buffalo.
Terrell is listed as an athlete by some sites. With his size and athleticism, he also competes in basketball and track and field. He excels as a center basketball, playing for the Team Trae Young club squad.
During his junior year for Pocola High School, Terrell grabbed 29 receptions for 549 yards and seven touchdowns
Terrell, a consensus three-star prospect, becomes the 18th member of Missouri's 2025 class. He's the first commitment since kicker Robert Meyer announced his commitment decision on July 22.
The tight end becomes the fifth offensive skill player in the class, joining quarterback Matt Zollers, running back Jamarion Morrow along with wide receivers Donavan Olugbode and Shaun Terry.
Before Terrell's commitment, Missouri's 2025 class was rated as the No. 18 in the nation by On3 and No. 17 by Rivals. Stacked up against the rest of SEC, On3 rated Missouri's class at No. 9 in the conference and Rivals at No. 10.
