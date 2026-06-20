Mizzou Football's Most Important Players: No. 11, Donovan Olugbode

From the moment he stepped on campus in the spring of 2025, it was clear that wide receiver Donovan Olugbode was one of the top candidates out of Missouri's freshman class to see significant playing time in his debut season.

He did exactly that, playing more than any other true freshman, appearing on 446 snaps. Now entering his sophomore season, Olugbode is set to be one of the most important and best players on the whole team, placing him at No. 11 on our ranking of the 30 most important players on the Tigers' roster for the 2026 season.

Olugbode is the youngest player on our ranking and the second-highest rated wide receiver.



He earned his way into the starting lineup in 2025 by Week 11. By that point in the season, his talent and maturity was undeniable, having caught 22 passes for 318 yards just as a rotational player. In his five starts, he caught 13 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown.

Oct 18, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Donovan Olugbode (1) gets open during the fourth quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. | John Reed-Imagn Images

Olugbode was Missouri's most clutch receiver last season, making multiple eye-popping catches on third and fourth downs. His contested catch and route running abilities are also among his best traits.

While his most impressive moments in Year 1 came before and at the catch point, he's looking to do more after the catch in his sophomore season.



"To improve myself, definitely my yards after catch ability," Olugbode said in the spring when asked what trait he wants to improve the most in his second season. "Just catching the ball and getting vertical and getting as most yards and explosive plays after the catch I can."

Olugbode will be one of few returners on a Missouri passing attack that will look significantly different.



He's the only returning starter at wide receiver for the Tigers. He'll likely start alongside Cincinnati transfer Caleb Goodie, along with Ole Miss transfer Cayden Lee in the slot. Additionally, Missouri's offense will be led by a new quarterback, Ole Miss transfer Austin Simmons, and a new offensive coordinator, Chip Lindsey.

Read: The Biggest Question Facing Mizzou's Wide Receiver Room

Olugbode's elite playmaking ability that he showcased in his first season, plus the fact that he's the only returning starter at his position group makes him incredibly important to the Tigers' success in 2026.

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