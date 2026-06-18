Mizzou Football's Most Important Players: No. 13, Dominick Giudice

Missouri is set to return three starting offenisve linemen from the 2025 season, one of whom will likely be asked to play a different position than he did in 2025 — Dominick Giudice.

Giudice comes in at No. 13 in our ranking of the 30 most important players on Missouri's roster for 2026. He's the first of three offensive linemen in the top 15.

Giudice, who transferred from Missouri to Michigan ahead of the 2025 season, started all 13 games at left guard for the Tigers. However, in 2026, he'll likely be asked to move to center to replace four-year starter Connor Tollison.



The position won't be new to Giudice — he started five games there for Michigan in 2024. He also was Missouri's backup at the position in 2025, taking the first-string reps in fall practices ahead of the season when Tollison was unavailable.

"He can play center, he can play right guard, he can play left guard, he can play them all at a really, really high level," Eli Drinkwitz said of Giudice in a press conference during offseason practices in 2025.

That versatility is arguably Giudice's most valuable trait to the 2026 Tigers. It allows Missouri to truly find the combination of the 'best five' linemen for its starting group. Especially considering that Missouri seemingly has more viable options at both of the guard spots than it does at center.

The two guard spots look to be up for grabs between Curtis Peagler, the 2025 starter at right guard, redshirt senior Tristan Wilson and Mississsippi State transfer Zack Owens. Peagler was the primary starter at right guard for the Tigers, but did intermittently rotate with Wilson early in the season.



Giudice's versatility will give Missouri more flexibility in the lineup.

Having to be a leader in the middle of Missouri's offensive line will also not be new for Giudice. He was named a spring captain for the team in 2026 after quickly emerging as an important voice in his first season.

"He is like the glue that holds that whole group together," Drinkwitz said of Giudice ahead of the 2025 season. "I think the way he has asserted himself as the leader of the offensive line, it's been remarkable to me."

Giudice's experience as a returning starter, plus versatility to fill Tollison's long-occupied role at center, makes him one of the most valuable players to the Tigers' success in 2026.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for the latest news.