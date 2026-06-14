Mizzou Football's Most Important Players: No. 17, Robert Woodyard

One of the few players Missouri added in the transfer portal with starting experience in the Southeastern Conference was linebacker Robert Woodyard. He'll undoubtedly be a starter for the Tigers, and a crucial piece of the defense.

He'll have big shoes to fill, replacing Josiah Trotter, a second-round NFL draft pick and first-team All-SEC member, at middle linebacker. Having to take over as an anchor of Missouri's defense, the Auburn transfer comes in at No. 17 on our list of Missouri's 30 most important players in 2026.

Woodyard joins the Tigers after starting in 11 games for Auburn in 2026. After finishing second on Auburn in tackles (67) on the season, he was rated by 247Sports as the eighth best linebacker available in the transfer portal.

Woodyard was originally committed to Alabama out of high school before flipping to Auburn. He earned first-team all-state honors during his junior year of high school. After earning limited playing time in his first two seasons at Auburn, he earned a contributing role in 2024 that led to his breakout season in 2025.

What are Robert Woodyard Jr.'s most valuable traits?

Sep 28, 2024; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers linebacker Robert Woodyard Jr. (17) moves in to tackle Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver J.J. Hester (13) during the third quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. | John Reed-Imagn Images

Woodyard's importance to Missouri comes partly with the nature of his position. He'll likely be the main player responsible for the defense's coach-to-player in-game communication, having to disseminate play calls to the rest of the defensive unit.

The 6-foot, 245-pound Alabama product is a stocky, reliable tackler. With that frame paired with his agility and surprising quickness, Woodyard is an agressive run defender.

But Woodyard's value also comes with his starting experience, which is rare amongst group of Missouri's linebackers. He'll likely start alongside Nicholas Rodriguez, who only has three starts to his name, at WILL linebacker.



Outside of Rodriguez, no other linebacker has started in a game. Additionally, each of Missouri's projected starting edge rushers and defensive tackles will also be entering their first seasons as full-time starters.

His experience will also translate with scheme, as he comes from a defense at Auburn that ran a 4-2-5 scheme, the same one employed at Missouri.

Since 2023, Missouri's linebackers have consistently been one of the most reliable position groups on the team. After losing three experienced players in Trotter, Khalil Jacobs and Triston Newson, after 2025, Woodyard will be crucial in upholding that standard.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for the latest news.