Mizzou Football Moves Up In AP Top 25 Poll

Missouri football, in the eyes of the Associated Press, is in a bit better of a place than it was a week ago. After the Tigers' 54-14 of Arkansas-Pine Bluff in Week 1, they were moved up from the No. 25 spot to the BLANK spot in the latest edition of the AP Top 25 Poll.

Full Week 1 AP Top 25 Poll

1. Ohio State

2. Georgia

3. Notre Dame

4. Texas

5. Indiana

6. Oregon

7. Miami

8. LSU

9. Ole Miss

10. Texas A&M

11. Oklahoma

12. Alabama

13. Texas Tech

14. USC

15. BYU

16. Penn State

17. SMU

18. Tennseee

19. Washington

20. Utah

21. Iowa

22. Houston

23. Missouri

24. Louisville

25. Virginia

While Missouri's win could've played a part in its rise up the polls, a few teams previously ranked ahead of them also suffered losses. Michigan, who was previously ranked No. 16, beat Western Michigan thanks to a hail mary as the time hit zero (twice, technically!). Louisville, who was previously ranked No. 24, lost to No. 9 Ole Miss over the weekend and didn't rise with Missouri because of it.

Iowa and Houston, who were ranked Nos. 22 and 23 before last weekend, each moved up one spot — they're next in line for the Tigers to pass.

Former MU quarterback Beau Pribula and his Virginia Cavaliers are ranked No. 25 after a beatdown of North Carolina State in Week 0.

Oklahoma dropped out of the top 10, meaning the Tigers are currently slated to play four top-10 opponents for the remainder of the season: Georgia, Texas, Ole Miss and Texas A&M. The earliest of the opponents is the Aggies, who will come to town Oct. 10 for the Tigers' sixth game of the season.

Missouri was not ranked at this point in the 2025 season, earning their first appearance in the poll after beating Kansas in Week 2.

The next step for Missouri rising in the polls is for the Tigers to beat the Jayhawks in Lawrence, Kansas, on Friday. While not projected to be a contender — or even an overly competitive team — the Jayhawks are a Power Four squad. If Missouri picks up a win, it'd likely move up the poll. A loss would likely drop the Tigers out.

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