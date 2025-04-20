Mizzou Football Offers Miami Transfer Elias Rudolph; The Buzz, Sunday, April 20, 2025
The Missouri Tigers made an offer to former Miami edge rusher Elias Rudolph, who officially entered the transfer portal Friday. Rudolph posted the offer to his account on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Rudolph does have a connection to the Missouri coaching staff, with Derek Nicholson becoming Missouri's linebacker coach in January after spending last season as Miami's co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.
Rudolph was rated as a four-star prospect out of high school, and rated by 247Sports as the 26th best edge rusher in the class of 2024.
He appeared in three games in his true freshman season with Miami. Rudolph hasn't publicly shared any other schools to offer him through the transfer portal, but his commitment out of high school came down to Miami, Pitt and Michigan.
Missouri has a deep edge group, but has lost two depth pieces through the spring window of the transfer portal thus far, with both Eddie Kelly Jr. and Jahkai Lang departing the program.
To keep along with all the offseason movement for the Missouri Tigers, follow this TRACKER.
Saturday's Mizzou Results
• Gymnastics finished in third place in the NCAA Finals - RECAP
• Track and field: Two Missouri athletes claimed first in events on Day 2 of the Virginia Challenge. Callan Saldutto earned first in men's javelin with a 75.52m throw. Valentino Barrios Bornacelli won the women's javelin with a 52.99m throw.
Sunday’s Mizzou Schedule
- No events scheduled.
Did you notice?
• Missouri guard Tamar Bates made the Portsmouth Invitational All-Tournament team. He averaged 16.3 points per game in the combine tournament.
• Missouri quarterback Brady Cook made an appearance at the St. Louis City MLS game Saturday night.
• Former Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis has been off to a strong start in the UFL with the Birmingham Stallions. He went 3/3 on field goal attempts in a game Saturday, including a make from 50 yards. His three makes were crucial, as the Stallions only won by seven points.
• In the same game, former Missouri wide receiver Keke Chism caught four passes for 35 yards for the Houston Roughnecks.
