Mizzou Football Position Preview: Cornerbacks

Missouri underwent a makeover in the cornerback department this offseason, after Drey Norwood, Toriano Pride Jr. and Stephen Hall went to the NFL. The three combined for 1,583 of the 1,676 snaps among cornerbacks last season, resulting in 94.5 percent of Missouri's production at the position.

Despite losing its three biggest contributors, Missouri returned two depth pieces and added three high profile transfers to the positional mix.

"We were able to go out and to fill the needs that we lost. Obviously, we lost some really good players, but we're excited about the ones we have," Missouri cornerbacks coach Al Pogue said.

After turning Hall and Pride into top options in their first season at Missouri last year, Pogue has experience with developing transfer talent and he will need to use that knowledge this year.

Here is a look at the cornerback room ahead of the 2026 season.

Current Players

Chris Graves Jr., Jahlil Florence, Sione Laulea, Nick DeLoach Jr., Cameron Keys, Jaxson Gates, Trashundon Neal

Players Lost

Toriano Pride Jr., Drey Norwood, Stephen Hall, Shamar McNeil, Mark Manfred III

The Coach

Incoming Missouri cornerback Trashundon Neal with defensive backs coach Al Pogue during a visit for Missouri's game against Kansas on Sept. 6, 2025. | Neal on his X account, @ToptNeal

Pogue is entering his fifth season as Missouri's cornerbacks coach and fourth as the assistant head coach. Prior to Missouri, Pogue had a variety of experience including coaching cornerbacks at Troy and outside linebackers at West Virgina and Auburn.

Pogue has elevated Missouri's cornerback unit since his first two seasons with the Tigers. In 2022 and 2023 they ranked 47th in the nation in passing yards allowed, but the following years Missouri ranked 18th and 11th in the category. Last season's 11th ranked unit featured one returning starter in Norwood and two transfers in Hall and Pride.

The transfers each had at least 496 snaps last season, proving Pogue's expertise with transfers.

Missouri brought in Ole Miss transfer Chris Graves Jr. and Oregon transfers Jahlil Florence and Sione Laulea this season. After Pogue developed Pride into an NFL draft pick last year, the three are set under an established coach.

The Transfers

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver CJ Daniels (7) is tackled by Mississippi Rebels cornerback Chris Graves Jr. (32) during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Graves heads the unit as the most experienced player after playing all 41 games in three seasons with Ole Miss, including nine starts last year. In an elevated snap count of 683 last season, Graves increased his defense grade on PFF from 59.7 to 64.7.

Although Grave's defense grade is relatively average, its worth noting that Norwood's grade was a 56.5 before climbing to an 81.4 rating last year and Pride's was a 69.4 before elevating his to a 74.4. On top of that, Graves' snaps were higher than any Tiger last season by more than 100.

"He and I just collaborate on things about his game that he can improve and I'm anxious to watch and see him take that next step and to become one of the top defenders in this league," Pogue said.

Laulea and Florence each bring something different to the Tigers roster. Laulea has raw potential with a 6-foot-4 frame and Florence brings previous starting experience to Missouri. Florence brings previous starting experience and a clean slate at Missouri. Laulea appeared in 116 snaps at Oregon last season and recorded a strong 77 defense grade on PFF with a 76.7 grade in coverage.

"Sione (is) extremely smart and the length that he brings is going to be problems for guys," Pogue said. "For him to be as tall as he is, he's really a fluent athlete. A lot of times, taller guys can have some stiffness about them, but not him. I think he's an alien man."

Florence, on the other hand, was a sophomore starter for the Ducks in 2023, before injuries derailed his career at Oregon. The fifth year player appeared in two games last year before announcing his intention to transfer midseason.

Florence was praised by Pogue for his intelligence, speed and maturity. As a sophomore, he started in nine games for Oregon and posted a 72.6 PFF defense rating. If Florence can return to form, the Tigers could have a three-headed monster from their pool of transfers.

The Returners

Aug 18, 2025; Columbia, MO, USA; Missouri Tigers cornerback Cameron Keys (29) at a fall camp practice at Stephens Indoor Facility. | Amber Winkler/MissouriOnSi

Missouri's two returners are Nick DeLoach Jr. and Cameron Keys. DeLoach is the more experienced of the two and started seven games for Missouri in 2024, but was limited to 36 snaps last year due to the position's depth. The senior played in every game last season and recorded eight tackles, but appeared in less snaps than Keys.

Keys showed glimpses of versatility in his sophomore season by logging two tackles, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery in 51 snaps. In his limited time on the field, the returner boasted a 73.1 grade according to PFF.

Both returners are younger than the transfers, but they each have the chance to see extended playing time due to their familiarity with the Tigers' scheme.

The Freshmen

2026 Missouri CB commit Jaxson Gates | Credit @yt.gates on Instagram

Missouri brought in two freshmen this season including four-star prospect Jaxson Gates. Gates has elite speed and offers a slimmer frame at the position at 6-foot, 169 pounds. He is one of two freshman head coach Eli Drinkwitz said could "play and play early."

The Tigers also added 6-foot-2 Trashundon Neal this offseason. The three-star in-state cornerback was rated as the No. 11 player in Missouri and could be a developmental player for the Tigers.

Biggest Question for Fall Camp: Can Sione Laulea Step Into a Larger Role?

Laulea appeared in 10 games across two seasons with Oregon and played six games in his senior season. He was largely successful in those snaps, but this year, he could be expected to play more and have an elevated amount of snaps. All signs point towards the fifth year player being ready for the jump and fall camp could be an even bigger indicator.

The Final Word

"We've thrown a lot at them defensively from a schematic standpoint. They've been really receptive to it," Pogue said. "They've studied, done everything natural, so I've been very pleased where we are."

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