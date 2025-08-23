Mizzou Football Releases Depth Chart for 2025 Season
The Missouri Tigers released an unofficial depth chart Saturday, giving a glimpse into what lineups to expect for the Week 1 game against Central Arkansas on Thursday.
The depth chart designations shouldn't be taken as final. Not even for the rotations Missouri will run Thursday. But, it does provide some good insight into where things stand after fall camp.
The most interesting things to note on the depth chart were the few positions that included an "or" between two possible starters. Most of these, like at quarterback or nose tackle, were expected to be undecided going into the season.
At quarterback specifically, Drinkwitz said there's no scenario where that "or" extends past Week 1. The Tigers will be decided on one of the two options before playing Kansas in Week 2.
As expected, no true freshmen was listed as a Day-1 starters. But some, such as Donovan Olugbode, DaMarion Fowlkes or Marquise Davis, look to have a good chance to work their way up and earn significant playing time.
READ: Everything Learned About the Mizzou Offense in Fall Camp
Here's a full look at the unofficial depth chart.
Quarterbacks
Sam Horn or Beau Pribula
Matt Zollers
Running backs
Ahmad Hardy or Jamal Roberts
Tavorus Jones or Marquise Davis
Wide receivers
X:
Marquis Johnson
Xavier Loyd or Logan Muckey or James Madison II
H:
Kevin Coleman Jr.
Daniel Blood or Shaun Terry II
Z:
Josh Manning
Donovan Olugbode or DaMarion Fowlkes
Tight ends:
Y:
Brett Norfleet or Jordon Haris
Jude James or Vince Brown II
Offensive line:
Left tackle:
Cayden Green
Jayven Richardson
Left guard:
Dominick Giudice
Jaylen Early
Center:
Connor Tollison
Tristan Wilson
Right guard:
Curtis Peagler
Logan Reichert (out for 6-8 weeks with lower-body injury)
Right tackle:
Keagen Trost
Johnny Williams IV
DEFENSE
Defensive end:
Zion Young
Langden Kitchen or Nate Johnson
Nose tackle:
Marquis Gracial or Sterling Webb
Elias Williams
Defensive tackle:
Chris McClellan
Bralen Henderson or Jalen Marshall
JACK:
Damon Wilson II
Darris Smith
Weak-side linebacker:
Triston Newson
Nicholas Rodriguez
Middle linebacker:
Josiah Trotter
Khalil Jacobs
Jeremiah Beasley
STAR:
Daylan Carnell
Caleb Flagg or Mose Phillips III
ROVER:
Jalen Catalon
Free safety:
Marvin Burks Jr.
Trajen Greco
Boundary corner:
Drey Norwood / Toriano Pride Jr. or Stephen Hall
Nick DeLoach Jr.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Punter:
Connor Weselman
John Butcher
Placekicker:
Blake Craig
Robert Meyer
Holder:
Connor Weselman
Beau Pribula
Snapper:
Brett Le Blanc
Henry Crosby
Punt returner:
Kevin Coleman Jr.
Daniel Blood or DaMarion Fowlkes
Kick-off returner:
Tavorus Jones or Jamal Roberts / Marvin Burks Jr. or DaMarion Fowlkes