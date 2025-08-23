Mizzou Central

Mizzou Football Releases Depth Chart for 2025 Season

Ahead of the Tigers' Week 1 game against Central Arkansas, the team released an unofficial depth chart.

Joey Van Zummeren

Aug.17, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz looks onto the practice field at the team's annual fan night practice at Faurot Field.
Aug.17, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz looks onto the practice field at the team's annual fan night practice at Faurot Field. / Amber Winkler/MissouriOnSI
The Missouri Tigers released an unofficial depth chart Saturday, giving a glimpse into what lineups to expect for the Week 1 game against Central Arkansas on Thursday.

The depth chart designations shouldn't be taken as final. Not even for the rotations Missouri will run Thursday. But, it does provide some good insight into where things stand after fall camp.

The most interesting things to note on the depth chart were the few positions that included an "or" between two possible starters. Most of these, like at quarterback or nose tackle, were expected to be undecided going into the season.

At quarterback specifically, Drinkwitz said there's no scenario where that "or" extends past Week 1. The Tigers will be decided on one of the two options before playing Kansas in Week 2.

As expected, no true freshmen was listed as a Day-1 starters. But some, such as Donovan Olugbode, DaMarion Fowlkes or Marquise Davis, look to have a good chance to work their way up and earn significant playing time.

Here's a full look at the unofficial depth chart.

Quarterbacks 

Sam Horn or Beau Pribula 
Matt Zollers

Running backs

Ahmad Hardy or Jamal Roberts
Tavorus Jones or Marquise Davis

Wide receivers

X:
Marquis Johnson
Xavier Loyd or Logan Muckey or James Madison II

H:
Kevin Coleman Jr.
Daniel Blood or Shaun Terry II

Z:
Josh Manning
Donovan Olugbode or DaMarion Fowlkes

Tight ends:

Y:
Brett Norfleet or Jordon Haris
Jude James or Vince Brown II

Offensive line:

Left tackle:
Cayden Green
Jayven Richardson 

Left guard:
Dominick Giudice
Jaylen Early

Center:
Connor Tollison
Tristan Wilson

Right guard:
Curtis Peagler
Logan Reichert (out for 6-8 weeks with lower-body injury)

Right tackle:
Keagen Trost
Johnny Williams IV

DEFENSE

Defensive end:

Zion Young
Langden Kitchen or Nate Johnson

Nose tackle:

Marquis Gracial or Sterling Webb
Elias Williams

Defensive tackle:

Chris McClellan
Bralen Henderson or Jalen Marshall

JACK:

Damon Wilson II
Darris Smith

Weak-side linebacker:

Triston Newson
Nicholas Rodriguez

Middle linebacker:

Josiah Trotter
Khalil Jacobs
Jeremiah Beasley

STAR:

Daylan Carnell
Caleb Flagg or Mose Phillips III

ROVER:

Jalen Catalon

Free safety:

Marvin Burks Jr.
Trajen Greco

Boundary corner:

Drey Norwood / Toriano Pride Jr. or Stephen Hall
Nick DeLoach Jr. 

SPECIAL TEAMS

Punter:

Connor Weselman
John Butcher

Placekicker:

Blake Craig
Robert Meyer

Holder:

Connor Weselman
Beau Pribula

Snapper:

Brett Le Blanc
Henry Crosby

Punt returner:

Kevin Coleman Jr.
Daniel Blood or DaMarion Fowlkes

Kick-off returner:

Tavorus Jones or Jamal Roberts / Marvin Burks Jr. or DaMarion Fowlkes

Joey Van Zummeren
JOEY VAN ZUMMEREN

Joey Van Zummeren is the lead writer on Missouri Tigers On SI, primarily covering football and basketball, but has written on just about every sport the Tigers play.

