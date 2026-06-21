Mizzou Football's Most Important Players, No. 10: Nicholas Rodriguez

Mizzou's "Death Row Defense" has cycled through a few leaders over the course of its three-season run at the school. Many leaders of the 2025 unit departed over the course of the past offseason, either taking the leap to the NFL or exhausting their college eligibility.

There was Zion Young, who was widely known for his hot-mic and interview moments, but was also quite the locker-room leader. Then there was Daylan Carnell, who'd been with the team for five seasons and grew into a steady leader in the secondary. Look to the linebacker room, and there was now-graduating seniors Triston Newson and Khalil Jacobs, along with star redshirt sophomore transfer Josiah Trotter — each of whom are no longer on the team.

In all, Missouri's defense lost 11 seniors and is now experiencing a major transition in its leaders. The last game of the season hinted toward who one of those leaders may be, as rising junior Nicholas Rodriguez racked up a season-high 15 tackles against Virginia in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, the most tackles in a game by any Missouri defender in 2025.

Head coach Eli Drinkwitz believed Rodriguez was ready for a leadership role, and that naming leaders early on would help the program succeed in 2026. He selected Rodriguez as one of three captains for spring practice alongside Cayden Green and Dominick Guidice.

"I felt like last year I waited too long to allow leadership to emerge instead of setting who the leaders would be," Drinkwitz said after a spring practice. "Those guys have been guys who have played at a high level for us, demonstrate an elite edge in the first floor of what they do, demonstrate what it means to live by the core values that we have."

Rodriguez, now seemingly tasked with leading the linebacker unit and the defense as a whole, will play quite the important role for the Tigers in 2026. While Auburn transfer Robert Woodyard is a big-time addition to the room, he may not have the already-established presence that Rodriguez does over the room.

He's one of the top returning producers from last season's squad, posting 61 tackles (most among returners), 1.5 sacks (second-most among returners) and seven passes defended (most among returners) and will likely take another leap as he progresses with age and experience.

It's clear that both as an on-field talent and leader, Rodriguez will be important to Missouri's defensive success.

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