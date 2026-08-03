Mizzou Coaches, Players Praise Austin Simmons' IQ, Confidence, Leadership

When Brady Cook left Missouri, he took the mantle of face of the program with him. For years, Cook embodied and symbolized everything about Missouri football. When he left, his presence was missed both on and off the field.

Missouri's transition out of Cook's tenure as quarterback wasn't exactly smooth-sailing, as none of the three quarterbacks who started or were in position to start games in 2025 are the starter for the upcoming season — Beau Pribula transferred to Virginia, Sam Horn signed an MLB contract and Matt Zollers is a backup.

Enter Austin Simmons, a lefty quarterback transfer from Ole Miss entering his fourth season of college football and his first as a projected full-time starter. Does Missouri envision Simmons as the leader of the program? It sure seems so. But that doesn't mean it envisions Simmons as Cook's replacement — in fact, it means quite the opposite, according to head coach Eli Drinkwitz.

"We want Austin to be uniquely him and uniquely himself," Drinkwitz said. "He's got a skillset that is different than anybody that I've coached here, as far as arm strength and arm talent. And he's going to have to establish his identity as a leader, as a vocal leader, as a competitor. I think the things about other quarterbacks, Brady had the ability to demonstrate consistent toughness to our team throughout his years here — which you know constantly was part of his identity and leadership ability — Austin is just getting those opportunities as we start camp. So it would be unfair to say one way or another about he's similar, or more like this. But we are very excited about his arm talent, intelligence, and now it's just going to be about consistently making plays and creating that belief in him with his teammates.”

Simmons transferred to Missouri after spending the last three seasons at Ole Miss, the first two of which he was a full-time backup, and the third of which was much less straightforward. He began the season as a starter, throwing for a total of 576 yards, three touchdowns and five interceptions in two contests against Kentucky and Georgia State — each touchdown was against the former.

Sep 6, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Austin Simmons (13) throws a pass during the second quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After going down with an injury in Week 2, backup quarterback Trinidad Chambliss took the reigns and never looked back, leading Ole Miss to the College Football Playoff Semifinal while being named to the All-SEC Second Team and winning the SEC Newcomer of the Year, leaving Simmons on the bench while the Rebels' rode the hot hand.

Simmons' benching is much less an indictment on him than it is a remarkable feat for Chambliss. No matter how good Simmons was in spring practice and fall camp, it's hard to sit a guy playing at the level Chambliss was.

Simmons' intelligence is striking

It's crucial to remember how young Simmons is — he's entering his fourth season of college football and can't legally buy alcohol until the 10th game of Missouri's 2026 schedule. Simmons graduated high school early and has been enrolled in college since he was 17 years old.

Quarterbacks coach Garrett Riley says Simmons' IQ transcends beyond the classroom.

"He's just got such a great football IQ as well," Riley told Missouri On SI in a one-on-one interview with Missouri On SI "So it's just been fun to kind of be around that. But he's also a person that does have a tremendous amount of experience, and so that's just kind of one of the unique things with him. But I think this is a guy that's very eager to learn from myself, but from Chip Lindsey and Eli Drinkwitz, and you know, I think was probably you know a factor in his decision to come here is to come learn from Chip and learn from Drink."

Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley celebrates after the Tigers’ 28-14 win over South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. Saturday, November 29, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"In the meeting room, he wants to know why," Riley said. "He wants to know exactly what we're thinking and how we're thinking about scheme or defense or whatever. And you know, I just think he showed some maturity that way."

Perhaps Simmons' time spent in the film room is already paying quick dividens. Auburn transfer defensive back Kensley- Louidor-Faustin detailed how Simmons adapts to coverage and learns from mistakes.

"Austin would never make the same mistake twice," Louidor-Faustin told Missouri On SI. "Say that our defense gives him one look and then he makes a mistake. He won't make the same mistake twice."

While Riley mentioned the film room as a den for Simmons, Louidor-Faustin implied that Simmons often doesn't need to re-assess his play in the film room and is a rapid in-game adjuster, something Missouri did not have under center last season and that the defensive back hasn't seen in another quarterback before.

"I've seen (other quarterbacks), like you got to go over the drawing board," Louidor-Faustin said. "But (for) Austin, the drawing board is the next drive."

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Austin Simmons (13) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To beat Simmons means to out-smart him. To out-smart Simmons means to be prepared for other starting quarterbacks, according to the defensive back.

"It’s just gotta be a chess game," Louidor-Faustin said. "I feel like it's gonna help my game, and it's gonna make the game go easier, because I'm not gonna face another quarterback like him."

How Simmons' confidence, arm match his intelligence

Although impressive, Simmons' IQ alone isn't what makes him dangerous. Having the football IQ and awareness to recognize mistakes quickly is half of the recipe for his rapid in-game adaptation. The other half stems from an oozing confidence sensible after a few conversations with him.

"He's just a very confident guy," Safety Santana Banner told Missouri On SI. "That's a very good thing to have as a quarterback, a guy that even if he makes a mistake, you know he's going to bounce back from it, and that's something that really motivates the offense to have their identity.



"So having a guy that you know knows what he can do and knows he's going to show you what he can do, no matter what the situation may be is a very, very good thing to have."

Cornerbacks coach Al Pogue shared the same ideology as Louidor-Faustin when it comes to practicing: iron sharpens iron.

"Man, the guy can throw the ball," Pogue told Missouri On SI. "He's a pro. He's intense. You know, and our guys every day, man. I tell them, 'Hey, we don't want to waste reps,' and he gives us game-day reps that we need and we're going to see in this league.' And so whenever he's out there and we're getting those reps, I tell them take advantage of it, because that's what it's going to look like on Saturdays... he gives it to us every time."

Sep 6, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Austin Simmons (13) celebrates with wide receiver Cayden Lee (19) after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As much as Simmons' practice stardom helps sharpen Missouri's defense, the QB1 elevates his talented wideout group. Sophomore wideout Donovan Olugbode made highlight catch after highlight catch in his standout 2025 campaign to the point where it was valid to ask if him dropping a ball was even possible — he logged zero drops to 29 receptions, per Pro Football Focus. Transfer receiver Cayden Lee logged just two drops to 44 catches.

What's the ideal pairing for a wideout room that doesn't drop balls?

"Having a quarterback that can make any throw on the field just benefits the receivers," Olugbode told Missouri On SI. "The receiving room and Austin pair perfectly."

Fellow transfer wideout Caleb Goodie's standout trait is his blazing speed and seems primed to help unlock Missouri's downfield game that at times non-existent a season ago. Goodie is most excited that Simmons "has an arm on him," one that'll like target Goodie deep more than a few times.

Be it Simmons' IQ, his impressive arm or his confidence, teammates and coaches are enamored with Missouri's new QB1. But at the end of the day, Simmons plays the position called upon to be the leader of a team in every which way, every day of the year.

Take it from transfer offensive lineman Zack Owens, who'd put his body on the line every snap of a game to block for his quarterback because he believes in Simmons' leadership.

"When he gets on the field, he knows how to take control," Owens said. "He knows how to lead, so that's really also helps me like want to respect him more and also push for him to be the best he can be because I know that's what he's expecting to do with me."

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