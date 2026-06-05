Mizzou Football's Most Important Players: No. 26, Xai'Shaun Edwards

Missouri's ground game has been a focal point of its identity in almost every season under Eli Drinkwitz. From past stars like Tyler Badie and Cody Schrader to current stars Ahmad Hardy and Jamal Roberts, there's been talent from top to bottom across the six seasons of Drinkwitz.

A new face has entered that room: Houston Christian transfer Xai'Shaun Edwards, who's fresh off a breakout season in the FCS.

Edwards committed to Houston Christian as a three-star prospect in the class of 2024 despite holding offers from high-major programs including but not limited to Missouri, Oregon and Texas Tech. That decision seems to have paid off, as Edwards redshirted his 2024 season but broke out for 1,061 yards and 12 touchdowns in the 2025 campaign. He tacked on another 106 yards through the air.

Edwards now enters a Missouri running back room that while retaining its top-end talent, still underwent a complete rebuild for the rest of the room. Tavorus Jones, Marquise Davis and Brendan Haygood all hit the transfer portal, leaving Edwards, Malae Fonoti and incoming freshmen Maxwell Warner and Preston Hatfield to replace them.

Among the non-Hardy and Roberts group, Edwards projects to lead the pack in terms of potential impact, both in 2026 and in seasons further down the line. While he is on the smaller side — standing at 5-foot-9, 175 pounds — Edwards makes up for the lack of size with a punch of explosiveness and agility.

At the very least, Edwards should be the third-string tailback in 2026 and play a complementary role as a change-of-pace option for Hardy and Roberts. However, his importance could rise even further in wake of recent news.

Hardy suffered a gunshot wound to his upper leg May 10 and underwent a successful surgery for it shortly after. According to Drinkwitz at the SEC Spring Meetings, the Tigers are still "a long way from knowing what the football side of it will be" in regards to Hardy's recovery.

Given the unknown status of Hardy's recovery, Edwards may be tasked with playing a larger role in the backfield than initially expected — wether it's for a few games at the beginning of the season or a higher total isn't yet known.

If Hardy does miss time on the field, that likely shifts Edwards up to the second-string running back, where he'll operate in a larger capacity alongside Roberts. Given how important Missouri's ground game has been to the offense in recent seasons, that would make Edwards a crucial piece to the Tigers' offensive success.

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