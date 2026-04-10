Marlins vs. Tigers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, April 10

In a division that includes the Atlanta Braves, New York Mets, and Philadelphia Phillies, few people would have expected the Miami Marlins to be leading it through the first two weeks, but that's where we're at. The Marlins are sitting at 8-5, good for the best record in the NL East.

They'll open an interleague series against the Detroit Tigers on Friday night, a team that's been in the opposite situation. A team that was in the playoffs a year ago is sitting at just 4-9 on the year.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's series opener.

Marlins vs. Tigers Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Run Line

Marlins +1.5 (-170)

Tigers -1.5 (+143)

Moneyline

Marlins +122

Tigers -145

Total

OVER 8.5 (-110)

UNDER 8.5 (-110)

Marlins vs. Tigers Probable Pitchers

Miami: Chris Paddack, RHP (0-1, 8.31 ERA)

Detroit: Keider Montero, RHP (0-1, 4.15 ERA)

Marlins vs. Tigers How to Watch

Date: Friday, April 10

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Comerica Park

How to Watch (TV): Marlins.TV, Detroit SportsNet

Marlins record: 8-5

Tigers record: 4-9

Marlins vs. Tigers Best Prop Bet

Colt Keith Home Run (+590) via FanDuel

In today's edition of Daily Dinger, I wrote about why I'm betting on Colt Keith to hit a home run:

The Detroit Tigers are set to take on the Miami Marlins tonight, who are rolling with Chris Paddack as their starter. Paddack has allowed two home runs already this season, across just 8.2 innings pitched. Last year, he had one of the highest home run rates in baseball, allowing 1.8 home runs per nine innings pitched.

To try to take advantage of that, let's bet on Colt Keith to hit a home run. He's leading the Tigers in slugging percentage so far this season at .500. He has yet to hit his first home run, but he's shown some significant power, so his first dinger of the season is going to come sooner rather than later.

Marlins vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick

I'm going to bet the over in tonight's series-opener. Both offenses have been great to start the year. The Marlins come into the game ranking fourth in wRC+, while the Tigers rank 11th.

I also have plenty of concerns about the starting pitcher matchup. Chris Paddack has been terrible to start the season, with an 8.31 ERA, and Keider Montero has been average at best with an ERA of 4.15.

Let's sit back and root for runs tonight.

Pick: OVER 8.5 (-110) via Caesars

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