Mizzou Football's Most Important Players: No. 27, Jaden Jones

Edge rusher has become one of the most interesting positions for Missouri in 2026. After losing its elite edge rushing duo last year in Damon Wilson II and Zion Young, the Tigers are in need of some players to step up.

One player who will need to rise to the occasion is Florida State transfer Jaden Jones. The 6-foot-5 redshirt senior is one of three edges likely to compete for a starting role alongside Darris Smith. That's why Jones slots in at No. 28 in Missouri On SI's 30 most important players.

Jones will be in the hunt for a starting position alongside returning senior Langden Kitchen and sophomore transfer Kamauryn Morgan. Morgan brings sheer young talent to the table after appearing in 125 snaps for Baylor as a freshman, while Kitchen brings knowledge of the system after playing in 12 games for the Tigers last year.

While the three are nearly identical in size, with a range of one inch and 13 pounds, Jones brings something a little different in years of experience in a Division I system.

Jones came out of high school in 2021 as a three-star prospect and landed at Hutchinson Community College, where he quickly established himself as the No. 1 edge defender in all of JUCO. After an ACL injury shadowed his 2022 season, he transferred to Florida State, where he would spend three years in the system.

In his first two years with the Seminoles, Jones played five games and spent his second season recovering from an offseason ACL injury. After remaining dedicated to Florida State through thick and thin, an ACC championship season in 2023 and an abysmal 2-10 season in 2024, Jones saw his chance come last season.

He appeared in 171 snaps and three starts for the Seminoles, who finished the season 5-7. Jones' three starts came in November against Wake Forest, Clemson and Virginia Tech. It's important to note that in Florida State's biggest victory of the season against Alabama, he recorded a pass breakup against one of the SEC's premier teams.

Compared to Kitchen and Morgan, Jones has more experience from last year alone. His snaps are equal to Kitchen's and surpass Morgan's 125, and he was the only player to receive starting experience.

But the reason Jones is not higher on this list is that his floor is lower compared to the other edge rushers. Although Jones proved himself as a contributor last season, the lingering questions surrounding the injuries that have plagued his career and his lack of experience prior to last year bring doubt about what he will provide for Missouri.

There's no denying that when he is at full health, Jones brings high upside and many years on the big stage. Although the ACC is considered less of a powerhouse conference than the SEC, Jones still spent three years in a highly regarded conference and soaked in a lot of wisdom. Kitchen has spent one year in Division I football and so has the sophomore Morgan.

In a relatively open position, if fully healthy, Jones could develop into a starter for this Missouri edge-rushing room and fill a major void that Wilson and Young left last year. But if injuries persist, his last chance to make an impact on the biggest stage may be passed by.

30 Most Important Players Series: 30 | 29 | 28

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