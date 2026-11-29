Mizzou football's top PFF grades, takeaways and snap count totals in loss to Oklahoma
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Missouri (7-5, 4-5 Southeastern Conference) fell 34-31 to Oklahoma (8-4, 6-3) at Faurot Field on Saturday. The Tigers blew a 20-point lead in a game that Missouri demonstrated strong tackling, elite passing, poor rushing and crucial mistakes. Here are Missouri's top five PFF performances, three PFF takeaways and every Tigers' snap count on offense and defense.
Top 5 PFF grades (minimum 15 snaps)
Right tackle Luke Work - 73.8 grade
Defensive edge Sterling Webb - 72.3 grade
Center Dominick Giudice - 72 grade
Wide receiver Cayden Lee - 71.8 grade
Cornerback Chris Graves Jr. - 71.2 grade
Below are Knox-Doyle's three PFF takeaways.
Mizzou's elite tackling was not enough
Missouri had four players post a PFF tackling grade over 81 and had 13 of 17 eligible players boast a tackling grade over 71. Between the secondary, which featured strong tackling performances from Trajen Greco and Elijah Dotson, linebackers Robert Woodyard Jr. and Jeremiah Beasley and the defensive line, the Tigers' tackling was consistently strong against Oklahoma.
Unfortunately for the Tigers, they lacked in coverage and didn't stop the run on key plays. Although they demonstrated some of the most emphatic energy of the season, they often gave up large chunks of yardage, resulting in Oklahoma's most points in an SEC contest. Missouri gave up 157 rushing yards and 258 passing yards.
The Tigers' run game was nonexistent
Before Jamal Roberts' injury in the first half, Missouri was unable to run the ball. Roberts ran nine times for 12 yards in his 20 snaps. But after he left in the second quarter, Missouri became even more stagnant on the ground.
Ahmad Hardy totaled 12 snaps and Preston Hatfield and Anthony Favrow added seven snaps each in Roberts' departure. Favrow did not attempt a rush, while Hardy and Hatfield totaled five rushes for eight yards in their 19 snaps.
The lack of rushes and establishing the ground game resulted in a season-low 17 rushing yards and low grades from the group.
Austin Simmons' interceptions stunt a top-notch performance
Austin Simmons threw for a season-high 385 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions, displaying some jaw-dropping throws and crucial mistakes. His strong moments came courtesy of great blocking, as Simmons was pressured just five times, but when pressured, he struggled.
Simmons was 2-for-5 for 53 yards with an interception under pressure. When he was kept clean, he completed 77.3% of his passes, threw for 332 yards, three scores and an interception.
He was also elite in play action, going 7-for-8 with 230 passing yards and a score. Still, his two interceptions ultimately set up 14 Sooner points and stunted an otherwise elite performance.
Snap count totals, offense
Quarterback
Austin Simmons - 47 snaps
Wide receivers
Donovan Olugbode - 41 snaps
Naeshaun Montgomery - 36 snaps
Cayden Lee - 33 snaps
DaMarion Fowlkes - 10 snaps
Shaun Terry II - 4 snaps
Caleb Goodie Sr. - 2 snaps
Running backs
Jamal Roberts - 20 snaps
Ahmad Hardy - 12 snaps
Preston Hatfield - 7 snaps
Anthony Favrow - 7 snaps
Center
Dominick Giudice - 47 snaps
Guards/tackles
Tristan Wilson - 47 snaps
Curtis Peagler - 47 snaps
Luke Work - 47 snaps
Cayden Green - 47 snaps
Tight ends
Jordon Harris - 31 snaps
Brett Norfleet - 26 snaps
Jude James - 6 snaps
Snap count totals, defense
Safeties
Kensley Louidor-Faustin - 71 snaps
Santana Banner - 59 snaps
Trajen Greco - 46 snaps
Elijah Dotson - 55 snaps
Cornerbacks
Chris Graves Jr. - 62 snaps
Sione Laulea - 62 snaps
Jahlil Florence - 27 snaps
Linebackers
Nicholas Rodriguez - 66 snaps
Robert Woodyard Jr. - 62 snaps
Jeremiah Beasley - 19 snaps
Brian Huff - 6 snaps
Dante McClellan - 4 snaps
Edge rushers
Sterling Webb - 56 snaps
Daeden Hopkins - 47 snaps
Darris Smith - 27 snaps
Cavan Tuley - 17 snaps
Jaden Jones - 3 snaps
Defensive tackles
Jalen Marshall - 49 snaps
Marquis Gracial - 42 snaps
Donta Simpson - 35 snaps
Jason Dowell - 30 snaps
Mark Hensley - 2 snaps
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Zachary Knox-Doyle is a journalism student at the University of Missouri and an emphatic consumer of basketball and many other sports. He writes for the Missouri Tigers on SI, is assistant sports editor at the Maneater student newspaper and hosts multiple shows for KCOU. From Normal, Ill., he strives for a work ethic similar to Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson, living by the motto "Good, better, best." KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow mizzou_kcsn