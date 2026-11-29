Missouri (7-5, 4-5 Southeastern Conference) fell 34-31 to Oklahoma (8-4, 6-3) at Faurot Field on Saturday. The Tigers blew a 20-point lead in a game that Missouri demonstrated strong tackling, elite passing, poor rushing and crucial mistakes. Here are Missouri's top five PFF performances, three PFF takeaways and every Tigers' snap count on offense and defense.

Top 5 PFF grades (minimum 15 snaps)

Right tackle Luke Work - 73.8 grade

Defensive edge Sterling Webb - 72.3 grade

Center Dominick Giudice - 72 grade

Wide receiver Cayden Lee - 71.8 grade

Cornerback Chris Graves Jr. - 71.2 grade

Below are Knox-Doyle's three PFF takeaways.

Mizzou's elite tackling was not enough

Missouri had four players post a PFF tackling grade over 81 and had 13 of 17 eligible players boast a tackling grade over 71. Between the secondary, which featured strong tackling performances from Trajen Greco and Elijah Dotson, linebackers Robert Woodyard Jr. and Jeremiah Beasley and the defensive line, the Tigers' tackling was consistently strong against Oklahoma.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, they lacked in coverage and didn't stop the run on key plays. Although they demonstrated some of the most emphatic energy of the season, they often gave up large chunks of yardage, resulting in Oklahoma's most points in an SEC contest. Missouri gave up 157 rushing yards and 258 passing yards.

The Tigers' run game was nonexistent

Before Jamal Roberts' injury in the first half, Missouri was unable to run the ball. Roberts ran nine times for 12 yards in his 20 snaps. But after he left in the second quarter, Missouri became even more stagnant on the ground.

Ahmad Hardy totaled 12 snaps and Preston Hatfield and Anthony Favrow added seven snaps each in Roberts' departure. Favrow did not attempt a rush, while Hardy and Hatfield totaled five rushes for eight yards in their 19 snaps.

The lack of rushes and establishing the ground game resulted in a season-low 17 rushing yards and low grades from the group.

Austin Simmons' interceptions stunt a top-notch performance

Austin Simmons threw for a season-high 385 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions, displaying some jaw-dropping throws and crucial mistakes. His strong moments came courtesy of great blocking, as Simmons was pressured just five times, but when pressured, he struggled.

Simmons was 2-for-5 for 53 yards with an interception under pressure. When he was kept clean, he completed 77.3% of his passes, threw for 332 yards, three scores and an interception.

He was also elite in play action, going 7-for-8 with 230 passing yards and a score. Still, his two interceptions ultimately set up 14 Sooner points and stunted an otherwise elite performance.

Snap count totals, offense

Nov 28, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Austin Simmons (13) warms up before a game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback

Austin Simmons - 47 snaps

Wide receivers

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Donovan Olugbode - 41 snaps

Naeshaun Montgomery - 36 snaps

Cayden Lee - 33 snaps

DaMarion Fowlkes - 10 snaps

Shaun Terry II - 4 snaps

Caleb Goodie Sr. - 2 snaps

Running backs

Jamal Roberts - 20 snaps

Ahmad Hardy - 12 snaps

Preston Hatfield - 7 snaps

Anthony Favrow - 7 snaps

Center

Dominick Giudice - 47 snaps

Guards/tackles

Tristan Wilson - 47 snaps

Curtis Peagler - 47 snaps

Luke Work - 47 snaps

Cayden Green - 47 snaps

Tight ends

Jordon Harris - 31 snaps

Brett Norfleet - 26 snaps

Jude James - 6 snaps

Snap count totals, defense

Nov 28, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers linebacker Robert Woodyard Jr. (0) celebrates after a play during the first quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Safeties

Kensley Louidor-Faustin - 71 snaps

Santana Banner - 59 snaps

Trajen Greco - 46 snaps

Elijah Dotson - 55 snaps

Cornerbacks

Chris Graves Jr. - 62 snaps

Sione Laulea - 62 snaps

Jahlil Florence - 27 snaps

Linebackers

Nicholas Rodriguez - 66 snaps

Robert Woodyard Jr. - 62 snaps

Jeremiah Beasley - 19 snaps

Brian Huff - 6 snaps

Dante McClellan - 4 snaps

Edge rushers

Sterling Webb - 56 snaps

Daeden Hopkins - 47 snaps

Darris Smith - 27 snaps

Cavan Tuley - 17 snaps

Jaden Jones - 3 snaps

Defensive tackles

Jalen Marshall - 49 snaps

Marquis Gracial - 42 snaps

Donta Simpson - 35 snaps

Jason Dowell - 30 snaps

Mark Hensley - 2 snaps

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