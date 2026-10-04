Mizzou football snap count totals and PFF takeaways in win over Florida

In Missouri's 45-17 victory over No. 8 Florida, the Tigers saw improvement in nearly every facet of the game. On the defensive side, the Tigers' tackling took the biggest jump, leading to Missouri's strongest defensive performance of the year. Even Austin Simmons, who had been stellar through four weeks, showed notable improvement in multiple areas.

Here are the three biggest PFF takeaways, followed by every Tigers' snap count on offense and defense.

Tackling shines

Oct 3, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Florida Gators running back Jadan Baugh (13) carries the ball in the first quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To shut down star running back Jadan Baugh, Missouri's tackling needed to take a huge jump, and on Saturday, the Tigers did just that. Out of 21 players with a PFF tackling grade, 18 of them surpassed 70.

Baugh ended the night with 12 rushes for 13 yards and the Gators' 25 rushes went for 42 yards. Missouri left little room to break out due to its superior tackling, allowing just three runs longer than 10 yards.

Kensley Loudior-Faustin and Santana Banner particulary shined in the slot for the Tigers, combining for 49 snaps in the slot and posting grades of 81 and 85 respectively. Banner's nine tackles ranked second on Missouri and Louidor-Faustin accumulated a team-high 3.5 tackles for loss.

Defensive depth was crucial

Oct 3, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers defensive end Daeden Hopkins (10) looks on while defended by Florida Gators defensive line Stive-Bentley Keumajou-Yondui (56) in the second quarter at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Without starting edges Darris Smith and Langden Kitchen, the Tigers' depth on the defensive line showed up against Florida.

The edge room featured Daeden Hopkins with 49 snaps and a combination of Jaden Jones, Kamauryn Morgan and Malik Bryant, who combined for 46 snaps. While those four stayed active in preventing an offensive explosion, the tackles and linebackers thrived alongside them.

Six defensive tackles played between 21 and 36 snaps and four linebackers played between 30 and 40 snaps. Coming off the bench, Jason Dowell led the team in defensive grade and hurries, Mark Hensley added 21 snaps and a fifth-best defensive grade of 72.9 and Dante McClellan recorded a defensive line-best 77.8 tackling grade.

Austin Simmons improves, again

Oct 3, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Austin Simmons (13) looks to throw in the third quarter against the Florida Gators at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through four weeks of game play, Austin Simmons was arguably the most reliable Tiger. At that point he had thrown 11 touchdowns and zero interceptions and was leading a new-look offense that avoided last year's problems of staying one-dimensional.

Despite his hot start, heading into Saturday's matchup Simmons had two areas of concern: lack of success under pressure and inconsistency on deep balls. After going 4-for-5 on passes longer than 20 yards and converting 4-of-6 passes under pressure, Simmons looked stellar in spots he previously struggled. Before the matchup against Florida, Simmons was 9-for-19 on deep balls and 2-for-11 under pressure.

Simmons' highest PFF grade of the night came on deep balls, posting a 91.7. He also improved his grade under pressure from his season average of 29.8 to a game grade of 58.8. The senior quarterback ended with 340 passing yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Snap count totals are below.

Offense

Quarterbacks

Austin Simmons - 67 snaps

Wide receivers

Donovan Olugbode - 54 snaps

Cayden Lee - 43 snaps

Naeshaun Montgomery - 38 snaps

Caleb Goodie Sr. - 22 snaps

Kenric Lanier II - 13 snaps

Shaun Terry II - 4 snaps

DaMarion Fowlkes - 2 snaps

Running backs

Jamal Roberts - 52 snaps

Xai'Shaun Edwards - 14 snaps

Anthony Favrow - 1 snap

Center

Dominick Giudice - 67 snaps

Guards/tackles

Tristan Wilson - 67 snaps

Curtis Peagler - 67 snaps

Luke Work - 67 snaps

Cayden Green - 67 snaps

Tight ends

Jordon Harris - 46 snaps

Brett Norfleet - 35 snaps

Jude James - 11 snaps

Defense

Safeties

Santana Banner - 56 snaps

Trajen Greco - 50 snaps

Elijah Dotson - 38 snaps

Kensley Louidor-Faustin - 36 snaps

Jayden McGregory - 11 snaps

CJ Bass III - 11 snaps

Jackson Hancock - 7 snaps

Cornerbacks

Chris Graves Jr. - 60 snaps

Sione Laulea - 56 snaps

Jahlil Florence - 9 snaps

Nick DeLoach Jr.- 7 snaps

Cameron Keys - 6 snaps

Linebackers

Nicholas Rodriguez - 40 snaps

Robert Woodyard Jr. - 31 snaps

Dante McClellan - 31 snaps

Jeremiah Beasley - 30 snaps

JJ Bush - 4 snaps

Brian Huff - 3 snaps

Edge rushers

Daeden Hopkins - 49 snaps

Jaden Jones - 25 snaps

Kamauryn Morgan - 11 snaps

Malik Bryant - 10 snaps

Demarcus Johnson - 4 snaps

Cavan Tuley - 3 snaps

Defensive tackles

Sterling Webb - 36 snaps

Jason Dowell - 34 snaps

Donta Simpson - 31 snaps

Marquis Gracial - 27 snaps

Jalen Marshall - 22 snaps

Mark Hensley - 21 snaps

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