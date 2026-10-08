Missouri freshman offensive tackle Johnnie "DJ" Jones was revealed by coach Eli Drinkwitz on Tuesday to be in need of a heart transplant. Drinkwitz shared Thursday morning via X that Jones received the heart transplant, his surgery went well and he is now recovering.

"We are incredibly grateful for the medical team who cared for DJ and for the donor and donor family whose extraordinary gift made this possible," the statement read. "Please continue to keep DJ, his family, the donor family, and his caregivers in your prayers as he begins the recovery process. We are so thankful for the incredible prayers and support from the entire Mizzou Family. We will continue to update you when we can."

There is a Support Now page that allows Jones' family to receive donations to support his' recovery.

"We are creating this support system to help ease some of that burden, allowing the Jones family to focus their energy where it belongs — on DJ, his care, his healing, and being together as a family," the page reads.

"Any contribution, no matter the amount, will help provide support with immediate and ongoing expenses. If you are unable to give financially, we simply ask that you keep DJ and the entire Jones family lifted in prayer and share this fundraiser with others. Every prayer, kind word, and act of support means more than you may ever know.



"DJ is a young man with so much life ahead of him, and he is surrounded by a family and community that loves him deeply. We are trusting God, taking things one day at a time, and believing with all our hearts for the best possible outcome."

Jones' heart issue was initially discovered during the team's freshmen intake in the summer, to which the team sent him to Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, for adequate help and care. Last week, it was discovered Jones was in need of a heart transplant. He watched Missouri's win over Florida from the hospital Saturday.

"It's just hard. A(n) 18-year-old with everything in front of him, and you're just not prepared for that kind of news," Drinkwitz said Tuesday. "Our team wasn't prepared for that kind of news, but we're praying for him and I know a lot of Mizzou fans will hopefully join in that prayer because he does need help in a hurry. We're pulling for you, buddy."

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