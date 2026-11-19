After losing three of its last four games — the latest of which was a 48-21 blowout loss to No. 1 Georgia — Missouri football's season could be coming to a close on a low note. Once 5-1 with back-to-back wins over Southeastern Conference rivals, the Tigers are now 6-4 overall and 3-4 in SEC play.

Missouri On SI beat reporters Killian Wright and Zach Knox-Doyle provide insight on what's left for Missouri's football season, future scheduling news and the newest highs and lows in Missouri basketball's season.

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'Change' is coming to Mizzou football

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz told reporters Tuesday that a "reckoning" of change was happening in the program. That includes changes to the depth chart — yes, that includes special teams — and changes to practice. Drinkwitz wanted everyone to know he was "not good" with his team's performance against Georgia, in which it went down 21-0 in the first quarter and never cut the lead lower than three touchdowns.

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Drinkwitz did make it clear that he's not blaming his players but instead taking the blame himself.

“I didn't put us in a position through offense and defensive schemes to keep that game in an opportunity for us to win," Drinkwitz said. "That's on me to control the game better, and I didn’t do that. So again, I'm not disappointed in our players. I want everybody to understand. I am not blaming our players. That is not them. I'm blaming me.”

Mizzou schedules future games with Cincinnati

Mizzou announced Tuesday that it will play nonconference games against Cincinnati in 2027 and 2032; the 2027 contest will be played in Columbia, and the 2032 in Cincinnati. Missouri had a hole to fill in its 2027 schedule after Illinois cancelled the series between the two programs in favor of scheduling a home-and-home with Notre Dame. With Cincinnati now on the schedule, Missouri and San Diego State mutually agreed to drop the 2027 game that would have sent Missouri to San Diego.

Mizzou basketball's single-game ups and downs

Missouri basketball looked poised for a disastrous loss for much of Sunday's game against Marquette. The Tigers were racking up turnovers, Jason Crowe Jr. had just two points at half and Marquette held a firm lead for much of the contest. But when the final seven minutes rolled around, Crowe and his Tigers pulled off an impressive turnaround that featured a 10-0 run and 15 of Crowe's 17 total points.



Watch the episode to see what concern the first 30 minutes raises and what's enticing about the final 10.

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