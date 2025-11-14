Mizzou has Unique Opportunity for End of Season Development: The Buzz
Watch the video above as Missouri On SI football reporter Michael Stamps explains why the Tigers have a unique chance to develop some of their top young talent at the end of a season that's left fans disappointed.
The Missouri Tigers have been forced to play some young players here at the end of the 2025-26 season. Freshman quarterback Matt Zollers was thrust into the starting position after Beau Pribula went down and redshirt freshman Jude James earned meaningful snaps over the last two games due to an injury to Brett Norfleet.
On top of that, the emergence of freshman receiver Donovan Olugbode has made him a challenge to keep off the field.
All of that says that, though Missouri no longer has expectations of making the College Football Playoff after falling to 6-3 on the season, the Tigers can go win some games and give their young talents valuable playing experience.
Many believe the Tigers have nothing left to play for, though head coach Eli Drinkwitz disagrees. Making the playoffs is a tall task that only 12 teams are able to achieve and just because Missouri won't be making it doesn't mean nothing will come from the season.
If anything, the emergence of a guy like Olugbode and the flashes Zollers and James have shown should be promising. Missouri has plenty to be optimistic about, especially on offense, if it is able to maintain that core of players.
Here's the morning buzz for Friday, Nov. 14.
Friday's Mizzou Schedule
- Swim and dive continues at the Georgia Tech Diving Invitational in Atlanta, Ga.
- Cross country at the NCAA Midwest Championship in Stillwater, Okla. — Watch, Stats
- Volleyball against Mississippi State at 6 p.m. in Starkville, Miss. — Watch, Stats
Did you notice?
- Mitch Morse will bang the drum when Missouri football takes on Mississippi State. He played football with the Tigers before playing professionally for 10 seasons.
- The Tigers' contest against Mississippi State will feature a new Rock M. Missouri competes on senior night, so the rocks are back for the occasion.
- Class of 2027 tackle Kevin Gilyard Jr. is visiting Missouri this weekend. He is from Cardinal Ritter in St. Louis.
On This Date in Mizzou History
November 14, 1960: Coming off a 41-19 victory at Oklahoma, Missouri was ranked No. 1 for the first time in the Associated Press Poll. However, the status was short-lived, lasting just one week.
Mizzou Quote of the Day
"No one comes into our house and pushes us around."- Dan Devine
