Remaining Positions of Need in the Transfer Portal for Mizzou: The Buzz

The transfer portal has been active for the Missouri Tigers so far, facing multiple departures and additions since the beginning of the offseason. The portal is open until Jan. 16 and there is still much work to be done, but Missouri has done more than enough work so far.



There are still positions of need that the Tigers need to target. They've had 21 players enter the portal so far, the most recent being tight end Dakotah Terrell, leaving plenty to replace. There have been 11 additions so far, but more are certainly on the way, with multiple position groups still needing replacements for players who have graduated, gone to the NFL, or transferred.



Below are the position groups the Tigers still need to focus on in the transfer portal.

Positions of need:

Quarterback (potentially)

Running back

Wide receiver

Offensive tackle

Offensive guard

EDGE

Defensive tackle

Cornerback

Punter

That may seem like a lot of positions, mainly because it is. The portal is still open for players to enter for six more days and the Tigers will need to remain active to load up their roster for next season. There are still plenty of positions, whether they've received some love in the portal or not so far, that need more bulking up for the future.



The cornerback and offensive line positions are good examples. The Tigers added Jahlil Florence from Oregon and Josh Atkins, Luke Work and Will Kemna on the offensive line, but clearly more is needed. Right now, the tigers would have only four scholarship cornerbacks on the roster for next season. That has to change.



Missouri's offensive line is going to be a big topic of conversation for next season. Despite three additions, there will be an argument that the Tigers need more. It will be hard to make up the losses of Keagen Trost and Connor Tollison, but there at least needs to be an effort to do so.

Positions like running back, quarterback and defensive tackle might technically have enough players on the roster, but adding more depth couldn't hurt. The Tigers have four scholarship quarterbacks as of now, with the future of Sam Horn still uncertain. Another couldn't hurt.



The same goes in the running back department, though Missouri may not want true freshman Maxwell Warner to play right away. The Tigers have reportedly been in contact with others to add a fourth alongside Xai'Shaun Edwards, which would make sense.

Missouri will have to add another punter. John Butcher is currently the only one on the roster who has no Division 1 punting experience.

Here's the morning buzz for Jan. 10

Friday Mizzou Results

Missouri swim and dive lost to Louisville 198-101 - Results

Saturday Mizzou Schedule

Missouri track and field is participating in the Alexis Jarrett Invitational at the Hearnes Center - Live results

Swimming and diving is taking a road trip to face the Kentucky Wildcats

Gymnastics is facing Nebraska, Wisconsin-La Crosse and Wisconsin-Stout at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska

Missouri men's basketball faces Ole Miss on the road at 5 p.m. - Live stats | Watch

Did you notice?

Missouri basketball signee and five-star recruit Jason Crowe Jr. was named to the Nike Hoop Summit Team USA squad:

Congrats to Jason Crowe Jr. for being named to Team USA at the Nike Hoop Summit #MIZ 🐯 pic.twitter.com/CEzU992CuA — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) January 10, 2026

Another Missouri basketball signee, four-star forward Toni Bryant, made headines on Friday after he announced he'd be transferring high schools:

NEWS: 4-star Missouri signee Toni Bryant will be transferring from Zephyrhills Christian Academy (FL) to Southeastern Prep, ESPN reports



Read: https://t.co/TbkBE9rJrp pic.twitter.com/SxSt6oqbuH — Rivals High School (@RivalsHS) January 9, 2026

Former Missouri defensive tackle Justin Bodford took a transfer visit to Middle Tennessee State on Friday:

#Mizzou transfer defensive tackle Justin Bodford is visiting Middle Tennessee State today pic.twitter.com/4VOk9fEh59 — PowerMizzou (@PowerMizzoucom) January 10, 2026

Mizzou Quote of the Day:

"He'd be the first one to tell you it was the offensive line, the wide receivers or tight ends [who deserve the credit]. But I'm going to be the first one to tell you, this guy is special." Gary Pinkel on Chase Daniel

