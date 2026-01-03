Mizzou Hosting Notre Dame Safety, Former 4-Star Recruit on Visit, per Report

Former four-star recruit JaDon Blair is set to go on a two-day visit with the Missouri Tigers, starting on Jan. 5, per Tom Loy. Blair was a top-200 recruit in the class of 2025, according to composite recruiting rankings.

Blair appeared in only one game this season for the Fighting Irish, doing so against the Syracuse Orange. He recorded a single tackle in that outing, where Notre Dame won 70-7. Blair did not burn his redshirt and will have four years of eligibility at his next school.



The Winston Salem, North Carolina, native was ranked as the No. 155 player in the class of 2025, along with the No. 13 safety and sixth-best player in North Carolina. Blair was a highly sought-after defensive back, receiving offers from Michigan, Louisville, South Carolina, Miami, Florida State, Penn State, LSU and others.



Blair stands at an impressive 6-foot-5, 206 pounds, providing intriguing length and athleticism at the safety position. He'd almost certainly have positional versatility for the Tigers if he were to commit.

Missouri is in need of defensive backs and safeties in general in the transfer portal. The Tigers lost veterans like Daylan Carnell and Jalen Catalon due to graduation and NFL opportunities, while also losing starter Marvin Burks Jr. and true freshman CJ Bass III to the transfer portal.



Those losses leave Trajen Greco, who was announced as re-signed for the Tigers, along with Mose Phillips III and Santana Banner, in the position group. The Tigers also have three incoming freshmen who could be called on to contribute, if neccesary.

To keep up with all of the offseason movement for Missouri, follow our offseason tracker.

Read more Missouri Tigers News: