Mizzou in Top-10 Schools for 3-Star TE
As the spring and summer recruitment process heats up, the Missouri Tigers continue to get busier and busier. Recently, they were included in the final 10 schools of three-star tight end Isaac Jensen, according to his X.
Jensen is the No. 648 player in the country and No. 34 of all tight ends, according to composite rankings. The Millard, Nebraska native is also the fourth-best player in the state, three spots behind Missouri quarterback target Jett Thomalla.
The other schools featured in Jensen's list include Notre Dame, Auburn, Florida State, Texas A&M, Kansas State, LSU, Nebraska, Wisconsin and Iowa State. The Cornhuskers, for the most part, have done an excellent job keeping in-state talent at home under head coach Matt Rhule. However, Missouri is the only team listed as "warm" in his recruiting profile on 247Sports.
Listed as 6-foot-6, 205-pounds, Jensen would certainly fit the mold for what the Tigers look for in their tight end recruits. The signee Missouri added in its 2025 class, three-star Dakotah Terrell, was most recently listed as 6-foot-7, 215-pounds. More athletic, longer tight ends are what the coaching staff looks for and Jensen slides into that category.
Missouri still has only one commitment in the 2026 class in four-star defensive lineman Anthony Kennedy Jr. They've garnered the interest of many highly-touted recruits over recent months and are about to host a variety of them at Junior Day this weekend, but Kennedy is still the only one to make his commitment official.